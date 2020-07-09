The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Palmetto State has soared above 50,000, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Thursday.
Meanwhile, South Carolina is gaining a reputation as one of the hot spots for the disease nationally and globally.
A New York Times story published Wednesday included a chart showing that South Carolina ranked third worldwide based on the most new coronavirus cases reported per million residents during the last seven days.
The chart treated each U.S. state as if it were a country.
Arizona was No. 1, and Florida was No. 2. Bahrain in the Middle East held down the No. 4 spot and was followed by Louisiana and two other Middle Eastern locations, Qatar and Oman.
The Harvard Global Medical Institute ranked the states in this country by their COVID-19 risk level as of Tuesday based on the number of new cases daily per 100,000 people. South Carolina was No. 4.
The top three were Arizona, Florida and Louisiana. Georgia was fifth on the list.
There also was a map with risk levels for each county in the United States. The levels were green, yellow, orange and red, with green representing the lowest risk and red representing the highest.
Aiken County’s risk level was orange, which meant there was accelerated spread of the coronavirus.
According to other statistics released by DHEC on Thursday, there were 1,723 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and 22 additional deaths caused by the disease.
Thirty of the new cases were in Aiken County, but no additional deaths were reported here.
Nineteen of the 22 additional deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1) Charleston (4), Clarendon (2), Darlington (1), Edgefield (1), Greenville (5), Hampton (1), Horry (2), Laurens (1) and Richland (1) counties. Three of deceased were middle-aged individuals – one each from Dorchester, Horry and Spartanburg counties.
There were five new confirmed cases in Barnwell County and two in Edgefield County.
The totals for the pandemic were 50,548 confirmed cases statewide and 897 deaths.
Aiken County’s pandemic totals were 575 cases and 11 deaths.
The number of individuals tested for coronavirus statewide Wednesday was 8,350 (not including antibody tests) and 20.6% were positive.
The total number of tests that had been conducted in South Carolina as of Wednesday was 507,870.
As of Thursday, 75.27%, or 8,058, of the more than 10,700 inpatient hospital beds in the Palmetto State were in use.
In those occupied beds were 1,433 patients who either had tested positive for the coronavirus or were “under investigation for COVID-19,” according to DHEC.