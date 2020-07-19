State health officials announced 2,335 new confirmed cases and 19 additional confirmed deaths from the coronavirus on Sunday.
Additionally, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control officials announced one new probable case of COVID-19.
Sunday's case data includes 526 new confirmed cases from Friday that DHEC received from a private laboratory .
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 69,765, probable cases to 221, confirmed deaths to 1,138 and probable deaths to 17.
Of the reported confirmed cases, 31 were from Aiken County, 24 were from Barnwell County and 11 were from Edgefield County, DHEC reports.
This brings the counties' confirmed cases to:
Aiken County: 1,016.
Barnwell County: 206.
Edgefield County: 166.
Sixteen of the reported 19 confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals, DHEC reports.
No new confirmed deaths were reported in local counties. The confirmed death totals remain 14 in Aiken County, one in Barnwell County and four in Edgefield County.
As of Sunday, a total of 626,970 tests have been conducted in the state.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Saturday was 12,679, not including antibody tests, and the percent positive was 18.4%.
At the time of DHEC's daily coronavirus report, the agency was unable to report the number of hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19 and the number of patients currently on ventilators.
At the federal government’s request, DHEC is transitioning from the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network COVID-19 module to TeleTracking’s U.S. Healthcare COVID-19 Portal for monitoring hospital bed occupancy data.
Once TeleTracking has sufficient participation and accuracy, DHEC will report from it, according to state health officials.
There may be incomplete data with significant gaps over the next few days, according to DHEC.
Evidence is increasing regarding the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious, DHEC officials report.
Health officials say this places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else.
State health officials urge the public to take the following steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Practice social distancing.
- Wear a mask in public.
- Avoid group gatherings.
- Regularly wash your hands.
- Stay home if sick.