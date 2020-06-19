State health authorities confirmed more than 1,081 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina on Friday – a new record for the highest daily COVID-19 case jump in the Palmetto State.
Five of the new cases are in Aiken County, one case is in Barnwell County and two are in Edgefield County.
An additional 18 coronavirus-related deaths were also announced Friday. This is the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in a 24-hour period in South Carolina.
Nine of the deaths occurred in elderly victims, eight were middle-aged and one victim was a young adult. None were from Aiken County.
Health experts with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control are raising the alarm about the number of young state residents – adults under the age of 30 – who are testing positive for COVID-19. Adults aged 21-30 make up the largest proportion of the state's cases by age group.
More than 18% of the state's COVID-19 patients fall into this age category.
DHEC physician consultant Brannon Traxler said the rising cases in young adults should serve as a warning that they are "not immune" to coronavirus and should practice the necessary social distancing precautions.
“While it is true that most youth and younger adults with COVID-19 only experience a mild illness, that is not true for all,” Traxler said in a news release. “In addition, it’s important to remember that even with mild or no symptoms you can spread the disease to those around you – your friends, teammates, and family. We’re calling on our younger generation of South Carolinians to be leaders in their communities by taking actions to stop the spread of COVID-19. Lead by example and use your voice to let others know that social distancing and wearing a mask in public helps save lives.”
According to DHEC data, there has been a 413.9% increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases in adults aged 21-30 and a 966.1% increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases among the 11-20 age group since April.
According to DHEC, South Carolina is not the only state experiencing this trend; nationally, cases of COVID-19 in youth and young adults is on the rise.
Teenagers now account for 7% of South Carolina's COVID-19 cases, according to DHEC.
Although testing has increased, state health authorities have issued warnings that data indicates spread of disease in communities may be on the rise. About 16% of the COVID-19 samples tested on Friday tested positive, meaning almost one in six people tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.
An average of 770 new infections has been reported per day this week.
In addition, DHEC is investigating 23 probable cases of COVID-19. There are no probable deaths under investigation at this time.
Hospital bed capacity is at about 71% across the state, according to DHEC. More than 650 people with coronavirus or who are suspected of having coronavirus are currently hospitalized.
South Carolina has 22,608 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 639 coronavirus-related deaths as of June 19. Aiken County has recorded 261 of those cases and nine deaths.
For more statistics about the spread of COVID-19 in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov.