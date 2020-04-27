State health authorities confirmed an additional 142 cases of coronavirus on Monday, including three in Aiken County.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also confirmed three additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's total deaths up to 177.
None of the people whose deaths were reported Monday were residents of Aiken County. All three were elderly individuals.
South Carolina now has 5,613 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to DHEC data. Aiken County has 92 of those cases, and six patients who have died.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Monday extending South Carolina's state of emergency declaration for another two weeks.
“South Carolina continues to fight this deadly virus with every asset and resource available,” McMaster said in a statement. “While we are making progress, we must remain vigilant with expanding prevention and testing efforts. Our state is also facing an economic disruption and emergency the likes of which we’ve never seen, and we are working tirelessly to get our businesses back up and running and our people back to work as soon and as safely as possible.”
In response to an increased demand for healthy foods during the pandemic, DHEC announced Monday that the agency is expanding its WIC program to include options of milk, yogurt, fruits and vegetables.
“Currently there is no disruption to the food distribution supply chain, however some participants have experienced food item shortages due to people purchasing more food items than normal,” said state WIC Director Berry Kelly. “By expanding food options on WIC-approved items, our WIC families will have more flexibility and increased access to nutritious foods.”
A group from the accelerateSC task force also met Monday. The panel consists of various lawmakers, business owners, education administrators and other representatives from sectors of the state's economy. The group's purpose is to come up with solutions to re-energize the state's struggling economy as coronavirus closures and social distancing practices continue.
During the meeting, McMaster said White House officials suggested South Carolina's COVID-19 response could offer "advice" and "leadership" to other parts of the country on "what needs to be done" to balance business re-openings with coronavirus contagion measures.
Members of the panel said one of the major factors in jump-starting the state's economy would be re-establishing public confidence in shopping at local businesses and other services; the decision to re-open businesses has been met with mixed response among the public, partially due to S.C. not experiencing the suggested 14-day continuous decline of coronavirus diagnoses and deaths.
A representative from the private school sector mentioned during the meeting that a loss ranging from $31-100 million is expected in South Carolina's private schools due to parents' inability to pay private school fees because of coronavirus impacts on the economy.
Law enforcement representatives gave warnings about a lack of PPE among first responders (particularly in small prisons with COVID-19 outbreaks), the possibility of future layoffs and a lack of adequate medical coverage statewide for some employees who are battling COVID-19.
One panel member also suggested that restaurants could possibly reopen and implement their own measures to practice social distancing.
A lack of extensive statewide testing was also a point of concern raised by the panel.
More accelerateSC meetings will be held over a 30-day period.