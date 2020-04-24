Aiken Regional Medical Centers recently reopened elective procedures that had been canceled due to concerns about coronavirus potentially having a major impact on the hospital.
Like many medical facilities across the country, Aiken Regional implemented several precautions changing day-to-day routines to conserve supplies and protect their patients and healthcare workers from a potential influx of coronavirus patients. Canceling elective procedures was one of those precautions.
Though the hospital reopened elective procedures, guidelines from the American Heart Association suggest doing so only if an area sees a constant decrease in both diagnosed cases and deaths for 14 consecutive days; Aiken County has seen neither.
These guidelines are similar to ones issued by the White House for reopening businesses across the country, which are implemented at the discretion of state governors.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers CEO Jim O'Loughlin says the "minimal" impact of COVID-19 on the hospital and lack of an "upsurge" of cases makes it an exception to the recommendation.
"Because we have had a minimal number of confirmed cases in the hospital, our personal protective equipment (PPE) has not been significantly affected," O'Loughlin said. "And, by canceling all elective procedures scheduled on or after March 21, the team was able to focus resources on the patients in the hospital and emergent cases. As a result, our team feels it is appropriate to offer elective surgeries to our community."
O'Loughlin said the hospital has conducted a total of 253 coronavirus tests; 219 of those tests came back negative. The hospital has confirmed 25 cases of COVID-19; of those, 12 were hospitalized.
Aiken Regional has reported one patient death from coronavirus complications as of April 23.
Since the pandemic reached the United States, five people in Aiken County have died from the virus and 84 have tested positive for COVID-19.
O'Loughlin said these figures and the hospital's stockpile of PPE has lead to the conclusion that continuing elective procedures will not harm the hospital's ability to treat local coronavirus patients.
"However, we will continue to take precautionary measures to keep beds open to handle a potential, future COVID-19 surge," O'Loughlin said.