Another person in Aiken County has died from coronavirus-related causes, state health authorities announced Tuesday.
The patient was middle-aged, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. No other information about the patient, such as whether they had underlying health conditions, has been released.
As of May 12, seven Aiken County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes, according to health authorities. The county's confirmed coronavirus case count rose to 123 cases on Tuesday after four new positive tests were confirmed by DHEC.
DHEC also confirmed eight other coronavirus deaths and 143 more positive COVID-19 cases in other parts of South Carolina on Tuesday. This brings the state's total confirmed coronavirus cases to 7,927 and its COVID-19-related deaths up to 355 as of May 12.
Barnwell County also had two new cases confirmed by DHEC on Tuesday.
According to a news release, DHEC is "on track" to meet its goal of testing 2% of the state's population (approximately 110,000 people) per month for coronavirus. Widespread testing will reach that level by the end of May, DHEC claims.
For more info, including daily coronavirus statistics, visit scdhec.gov.