During the last several weeks, meat production has sputtered across the country due to the COVID-19 and has recently caused some noticeable effects on the meat supply within Aiken's restaurants and grocery stores.
Many meat-lovers across Aiken may take notice that local hotspots like Grumpy's Sport Pub on East Gate Drive have had to exclude certain sandwiches from their menus, while places like WingPlace on East Pine Log have already been told by their suppliers that they will not be able to order certain items for a few weeks.
Items such as steak and oysters are particularly harder to get at the moment, WingPlace co-owner Laurel Dickerson said, leading the restaurant to have to substitute or remove items from their menu until they can get the product back in.
"Our suppliers are telling us they have to take it day by day, and [to] order several days ahead of time," Dickerson said. "We seem to be getting our poultry in ... we're seeing some good things, but we are cautiously optimistic."
Several fast-food establishments began to cut down their menus in late April, with restaurants like McDonald's which is currently not serving grilled chicken and certain breakfast items, and Wendy's which is still serving hamburgers but is not serving large meat quantity items like their Double Stacks.
The supply issue lies with larger processing plants closing down and affecting the supply chain of grocery stores, not the animals themselves.
Many meat suppliers have temporarily closed their factories due to workers falling ill, or they are afraid to report to work due to COVID-19, leading to slow butchering and processing time.
Smaller meat processors, such Williamsburg Packing Co. in Kingstree, S.C., that deal in a variety of meats, have had to double down on their productivity to meet demands of small-to-mid-sized producers, including several farmers within Aiken and surrounding counties and as far as Florida and Tennessee.
The bottom line is, owner Sep Harvin said, the meat is available, but it will take longer to get it to where it needs to go.
"It's walking around on four legs instead of being harvested," he said.
Williamsburg Packing Co. has seen a 30% increase in customers compared to before the pandemic due to larger plants being closed, leading to the company adding an additional employee to their staff of 33 and working escalating overtime to meet demands.
With spring being a particularly productive time for the company, Harvin said they will soon have to turn away people in order to process backed up orders.
"We're going to turn them away starting next week because we're so covered up," he said. "If you called about pigs today, I'd tell you to call back in two weeks to see if we could take you."The processing issues is also being felt for smaller suppliers such as Woods Farm Market on Dougherty Road, which receives its products from local farmers.
"Most of my beef farmers are telling me that we're looking at late June [or] August before I can get beef in," owner Pamela Ely said. "What we have in the freezer and what we have coming in [within] the next day or two, which is very little, [is] it for a while."
However, Woods has also managed to stay close to the top of the supply list for local farms such as G & M Farms from Bamberg, S.C., which is still able to supply the market with other less-sought-after items like lamb and quail.
"People always keep our community stocked," Ely said. "No one is not going to have any meat, it's just things like beef are going to be hard to come by ... local farm markets are just going to need this time for everyone to slow back down and not store up freezer after freezer of [meat]."