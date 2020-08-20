The drop-off car line stretched around the building as Mead Hall Episcopal School opened its doors Thursday for the first day of school.
This first day looked a little different than those before it. Students got their temperature checked before entering the building, and everyone is required to wear a mask while inside.
One thing that hasn't changed is the sense of eagerness that comes from the first day, said Denarvise Thornton, dean of student affairs.
"Everybody is excited," Thornton said. "After the transition everyone had to make in March, going through the summer, having an opportunity to return and be in the presence of other students while learning, I’d say it’s a real sense of excitement in parents, teachers and students."
Many students had smiles on their faces under their masks as they walked into the building, glad to see their friends again while staying far enough apart to be safe.
There are signs lining the hallway reminding everyone to stay "a minimum of one arm's length apart."
With the mask policy, teachers have built outside mask breaks into their schedules so students can have a chance to remove them for a time, Thornton said.
"It gives students the opportunity to go outside and take in a little fresh air," he said.
Not all of the nearly 170 students at Mead Hall's Aiken Prep campus, which is fifth grade through 12th grade, returned in person Thursday.
Thornton said around 25 students chose Mead Hall's "blended learning" option where students will receive live instruction via Google Classroom.
“Out of those 25, even in that number, some of those students will be coming to campus periodically," Thornton said. "They were not in a situation that you had to choose one or the other. It’s a matter of what you felt was best in terms of safety for the individual, the student and their household."
Kimberly Wolfe, Mead Hall's band director and the faculty member taking temperatures outside, welcomed almost every student by name which she said is one of the positives about working at a smaller school.
"I try to always have a friendly demeanor," Wolfe said. "I want kids to know they can always come to me."
Thornton is hopeful that students will take the masks and policies seriously so that the school year can go on safely.
“I like the excitement that I see in the students," he said. "This is an opportunity for the kids to demonstrate the maturity we want to see in them."