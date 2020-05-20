S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced additional restrictions on attractions and other facilities across the state that have been closed due to coronavirus concerns will be lifted ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
These restrictions will begin to lift Friday, May 22, McMaster said during a press briefing Wednesday.
"We can't keep things closed forever," McMaster said.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 8 additional deaths on Wednesday.
Four of the new coronavirus cases are in Aiken County.
The deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon, Colleton, Fairfield, Lexington, and Richland counties.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 9,175 and those who have died to 407.
Seven of the state's total deaths and 160 of its confirmed coronavirus cases have occurred in Aiken County, according to DHEC.
The “Response” component of AccelerateSC, a task force created by the governor to tackle the state's economic COVID-19 impact, has established safety guidelines for businesses that have been allowed to reopen.
Examples of attraction facilities reopening include, but are not limited to: Zoos, museums, aquariums, planetariums, historic buildings and sites, waterparks, amusement park rides, go-kart tracks, bingo facilities and miniature golf facilities.
Some facilities, such as movie theaters and night clubs, will remain closed.
McMaster said he was "hopeful" that having more venues open ahead of Memorial Day weekend would lessen the possibility of crowding in other places that had previously been reopened, such as beaches.
McMaster also said youth and adult sports leagues, including those of close-contact sports, can return to practice Saturday, May 30 at 12:01 a.m.
However, competitive play for these sports will not resume until June 15, McMaster said.
Guidelines for the reopening of these facilities have been established by AccelerateSC and can be found online at governor.sc.gov.
The guidelines for these venues call for precautions such as keeping buildings at a maximum 50% capacity, providing PPE to staff use and doing regular temperature checks of staff.
Guidelines for summer day camps for children have also been outlined. These day camps were never discontinued by executive orders from McMaster's office.
The guidelines for day camps, which have been created by the Department of Social Services and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, are listed online.
The day camp guidelines call for precautions such as "encourage social distancing through increased spacing, small groups, and limited mixing between groups, and staggered scheduling, arrival and drop off, if feasible" and an increased cleaning of shared equipment at camps.
