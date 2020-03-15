S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster will on Sunday announce the closure of all public schools in the state through the end of March, according to two people familiar with the matter as well as reporting from the Associated Press.
The closures will start Monday, March 16, according to the people. The closures apply to K-12 schools, universities and colleges, one of the people noted.
The governor has scheduled a public briefing on the novel coronavirus for 4 p.m. The announcement is expected then.
McMaster on Friday announced a state of emergency in light of the 2019 coronavirus outbreak. Private schools often follow the public lead in an emergency.
Twenty cases of the coronavirus have been reported in South Carolina as of Sunday afternoon. None were in Aiken County.
The decision to close — affecting hundreds of thousands of students, tens of thousands of teachers and innumerable families — comes after neighboring North Carolina moved to temporarily shutter schools, and after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced a state of emergency in his state, as well.
No novel coronavirus cases have been reported in nearby Augusta.
The Aiken County Public School District on Saturday announced preparations for distance learning. An inquiry made to the district Sunday was not immediately returned.
Check back with the Aiken Standard. This is a developing story.