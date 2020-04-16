S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday that a new plan to jumpstart the state's economy is in the works.
The plan, called Accelerate South Carolina, will be described in detail next week, though McMaster cautioned business re-openings would have to be carefully weighed against any potential resurgence of COVID-19.
"The feeling is that the end is in sight," McMaster said during a late afternoon press briefing. "...We cannot let up, but the end is in sight, and we're making progress."
Aiken Regional Medical Centers also announced Thursday that 54 employees would be furloughed due to the coronavirus impact on normal hospital operations, such as the suspension of elective procedures.
According to a news release, Aiken Regional has also utilized other options to adjust staffing capacity by reducing overtime, flexing shifts, redeploying staff, reducing contracted staff and mandatory use of paid time off.
The employees who have been furloughed are eligible for state unemployment benefits, the hospital said.
Also on Thursday, state health officials announced an additional 276 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across the state. This is the largest single-day increase in cases seen in the state thus far.
Three of the new cases diagnosed on Thursday are in Aiken County.
Two additional deaths from COVID-19 were also confirmed on Thursday. The victims were two elderly individuals from Lee County who had no underlying health conditions.
Aiken County now has 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Statewide, 3,931 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus. As of April 16, state health authorities are reporting 109 deaths from the virus, three of which have occurred in Aiken County.
"It's important to remember no one is removed from risk of exposure to this disease," said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Bell pointed out that individuals with underlying health conditions such as heart disease and diabetes, the elderly, and African Americans appear to be at elevated risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19.
McMaster has also issued an executive order to reopen public boat ramps for fishing and recreation.
"We still insist; watch your social distancing, don't have any large gatherings," McMaster said. "Do the things we asked you to do before, and you'll be fine."
McMaster also said the S.C. General Assembly will abstain from meeting in Columbia and will reconvene in June. The South Carolina primaries, scheduled for June 9, are not expected to be postponed.