S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, who just days ago declared a state of emergency in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Sunday announced all public schools, universities and colleges in the Palmetto State would be closed through the end of March.

The temporary shuttering begins Monday, March 16.

"That means no school, starting tomorrow," McMaster said at a public briefing. The Republican governor urged private schools to follow suit – they aren't included in the mandate – and also strongly suggested that gatherings be limited to 100 people or less.

He did not, however, call for bar-and-restaurant restrictions or curfews, as other governments have.

"Everything is under consideration," McMaster said. "We are not at that point at this time."

Aiken County Public School District "leaders" and school principals have been asked to work Monday to finalize plans, according to a district statement issued Sunday evening. Teachers and other staffers are on call.

"Please know that our school district family is committed to supporting the educational and nutritional needs of our community," the district said. "We appreciate your patience in finalizing plans with essential staff members tomorrow and will have additional information after that time."

Twenty-eight cases of the 2019 coronavirus have been reported in South Carolina as of Sunday evening. None are in Aiken County. No cases have been reported across the river in Augusta, Georgia, either.

Officials, though, expect more cases to crop up.

To date, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's public health lab has conducted more than 230 tests. The state is not short on capability or capacity, officials suggested Sunday.

The decision to close schools statewide – affecting hundreds of thousands of students, tens of thousands of teachers and innumerable families – comes after neighboring North Carolina moved to do the same, after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced a state of emergency in his state, as well, and after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency.

"School closings are inconvenient, we know that," McMaster said Sunday. "They're inconvenient for everybody: For working parents, for families, as well as employers. We understand that.

"I'll say finally, we are going to get through this. And we are going to get through this as we've gotten through other things – by remaining calm, using common sense, being deliberate, treating everyone like a neighbor, and demonstrating courtesy and compassion towards each other," he said further.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman at the same Sunday briefing said the decision to close was made at the right time. Schools are prepared, she said, as are the related food programs.

The S.C. Department of Education's nutrition office was granted a federal waiver to use summer feeding options during the closure.

"But I want to assure parents that their children will have an opportunity to be fed and to get instruction," Spearman said, "and we will be delivering that, if necessary, using our school buses."

Grab-and-go meals, the Aiken County school district said, will be ready for delivery as early as Tuesday, March 17. The required paperwork has been already submitted.

The school district on Saturday announced it was preparing for distance learning; USC Aiken had previously extended its spring break and planned to transition to remote instruction.

Online classes at Aiken Technical College will proceed as scheduled. Employees should report to work Monday, the college said.

Symptoms of COVID-19, the illness brought on by the novel coronavirus, are similar to the flu and include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, may take two weeks to develop.