With the governor's "work or home" order going into effect, the City of Aiken will be doing its part to help limit the spread of coronavirus.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon said Tuesday that the governor's order was what city officials were hoping for and the city is working with business owners and public safety to make sure the guidelines are followed.
"I think it's the right thing for our state [and] for our citizens," he said.
Gov. Henry McMaster's new order states that all South Carolinians will only be permitted to leave their homes for work, family visits, some outdoor recreation or to obtain necessary goods or services.
His order also requires retail stores to limit the number of people who enter by allowing no more than five customers per 1,000 square feet, or 20% capacity as specified by fire marshals – whichever protocol allows for fewer people.
Osbon said Aiken's businesses will be monitored by public safety officers and city code enforcers to ensure they have marks on the floor to keep the specified 6 feet of distance between customers and to make sure they are following policies.
"There's a responsibility among individuals to be safe, but there's also responsibility among our businesses to be sure those policies are in place," Osbon said. "We want to be sure [businesses] have those policies are in place, and if they aren't we want to help them [enact them]."
The city had made its own efforts to help limit the spread of the virus by passing a city-wide resolution closing recreation buildings connected to the parks and recreation activities.
The city also limited contact by encouraging citizens to handle bill paying online or by phone.
The city also suspended outdoor dining within Aiken city limits following the governor's order banning indoor dining.
The suspension still allowed for takeout and delivery, but some restaurants, like Betsy's Round the Corner and the Aiken Brewing Company, have had to temporarily close.
Being a business owner himself, Osbon said he's also felt the effects of the shutdowns.
As the owner of Osbon's Cleaners on Pendleton Street, Osbon has had to cut hours and staff, but has done so with the well-being of his employees and customers in mind.
The city is also looking at better social distancing guidelines to apply to Aiken City Council meetings. The council's April 3 meeting was conducted using Zoom and was "very successful," Osbon said.
"We can't just stand still," Osbon said. "The work of the city still has to happen, but we're going to do it in a manner that sets a good example for our city and keeps our employees safe."