The Masters Tournament is hoping to be played in November.

Augusta National Golf Club and Masters Chairman Fred Ridley announced Monday that the tournament, originally scheduled to be played this week, has been rescheduled for Nov. 9-15.

The global pandemic from the coronavirus caused the Masters, normally a rite of spring, to be pushed back. Ridley announced March 13 that the Masters was being postponed. The tournament, started in 1934 as a gathering of Bobby Jones' friends, had been played every spring except for 1943-45 when World War II caused a disruption.

“We want to emphasize that our future plans are incumbent upon favorable counsel and direction from health officials,” Ridley said in the statement. “Provided that occurs and we can conduct the 2020 Masters, we intend to invite those professionals and amateurs who would have qualified for our original April date and welcome all existing ticket holders to enjoy the excitement of Masters Week."

The 2021 Masters is scheduled for April 8-11, meaning the turnaround for the following year would be less than six months.

With the tournament being played closer to Thanksgiving, the course is expected to play longer and perhaps a bit wetter thanks to the fall overseed at Augusta National.

+4 Master of his universe: Ranking Tiger's 5 titles Editor's note: With the Masters Tournament postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Aiken Standard will look back at a Masters-relat…

That doesn't necessarily favor Aiken pro Kevin Kisner, who will be playing in his fifth Masters.

"I would say terribly," he texted to the Aiken Standard when asked about how conditions would suit his game, which is built on his touch around the greens rather than length off the tee.

"I'm all for us getting back to golf and I'm super happy that our community will be able to enjoy two Masters Tournaments in six months," Kisner said. "The agronomy will be totally dependent on the weather and if we can get it to cooperate then they can provide conditions close to what we are accustomed to."

For local golf courses and businesses, Masters Week is an extra stream of revenue as thousands of visitors spill into the area.

"Very exciting news!" Palmetto Golf Club general manager and head professional Brooks Blackburn said in a text message. "I can't wait to see a fall Masters."

The news wasn't so good for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, a new event started just a year ago. It has been canceled for 2020 because of conflicts with collegiate events, the World Amateur Team Championships and the LPGA qualifying series, Ridley said.

“Each player who accepted an invitation for the 2020 championship will be invited to compete in the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, provided she remains an amateur,” Ridley said.

Those who purchased tickets to the women's amateur will be sent a refund in May and given the opportunity to purchase tickets for the event next year.

Snack time at the Masters: Ranking the best food items Editor's note: With the Masters Tournament postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Aiken Standard will look back at a Masters-relat…

Golf's other majors announced Monday their plans, including the cancellation of the British Open for the first time since 1945.

The R&A announced that the British Open, scheduled for July at Royal St. George's in England, will be held at that course in 2021. The 150th Open will be played at St. Andrews in 2022.

The PGA Championship will be played Aug. 6-9 at Harding Park in San Francisco and the U.S. Open, at Winged Foot in hard-hit New York, is scheduled for Sept. 17-20.