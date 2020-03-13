Put those egg salad and pimento cheese sandwiches on hold. The Masters Tournament is being postponed because of the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus.
Fred Ridley, chairman of the Masters and Augusta National Golf Club, said in a statement Friday morning that golf’s rite of spring will be played at a later date that has not been determined.
The Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, two events leading into the Masters that were designed to grow the game, are also postponed.
“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision,” Ridley said in a statement. “We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.”
The Masters has been a rite of spring since 1934 when amateur golfer Bobby Jones came out of retirement to host the first Augusta National Invitational Tournament. The tournament has been played annually since then with the only interruption coming from 1943-45 because of World War II.
Dozens of international sporting events have been postponed or canceled, including PGA Tour events leading into the Masters. The Olympic Games, scheduled for this summer in Tokyo, are closely monitoring the situation as well.
According to reports, the new virus that first emerged in China in December has infected more than 125,000 people globally and caused more than 4,700 deaths.
Practice rounds for the Masters were scheduled to be played April 6-8 with the tournament proper April 9-12. The Augusta National Women’s Amateur was set for April 1 and 2 at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia, with a practice round at Augusta National for the women on April 3 and the final round on Saturday, April 4. The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals were to be played Sunday, April 5.
Kevin Kisner, an Aiken native who has played in the Masters each year since 2016, said “we all assumed it would be difficult for the Masters to make the decision to go ahead and be the first event back.”
“With that said, it is devastating to the local economy to not have the event,” Kisner said in a text to the Aiken Standard. “It will be interesting to see how they go about trying to move the event with the local weather and condition of the course on different dates as well as our schedule being almost full for the rest of the year. Lots of unknowns.”
The PGA Tour played the first round of its flagship event, The Players Championship, on Thursday. Later that night, the tour announced it was canceling the remaining three rounds of the Players and four events scheduled through early April.
The next event after the Masters is the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said Friday morning that “we’re going to operate as if we are” playing the RBC Heritage.
Augusta National typically closes in late May and reopens in October. The bentgrass greens, famous for their speed and contour, are difficult to maintain during the hot summer months. The summer months are also when Augusta National performs maintenance on the course and tackles renovation and construction projects.
Golf’s other majors are the PGA Championship (May 14-17), U.S. Open (June 18-21) and British Open (July 16-19), and the Olympic men’s golf competition is scheduled for July 30-Aug. 2. The PGA Tour season is scheduled to end with the Tour Championship in Atlanta in late August, and that will be followed by the Ryder Cup in late September.
Without totally revamping the PGA Tour schedule, finding a new date for the Masters will likely require moving the PGA Championship from its May date or possibly playing Augusta National in the fall.
Ridley issued a statement March 4 saying Augusta National was “proceeding as scheduled” with its three events, but the spread of the virus in the U.S. caused many sports events to change their plans.
“We will continue to work with the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the City of Augusta and all other local authorities,” Ridley said. “We are grateful to all of these entities for their exceptional efforts and guidance.”
The Masters attracts thousands of visitors, from both the U.S. and abroad, to the Augusta area for the season’s first major golf championship.
“We recognize this decision will affect many people, including our loyal patrons,” Ridley said. “Your patience as we make every effort to communicate effectively and efficiently is appreciated, and we will share any additional information as soon as it becomes available. Updates also will be posted to our website, Masters.com.
“As COVID-19 continues to impact the lives of people everywhere, we seek your understanding of this decision and know you share our concern given these trying times. Thank you for your faithful support.”