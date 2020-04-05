For businesses in Aiken, the timing of the coronavirus pandemic could not have been much worse.
The outbreak not only disrupted work, but also caused the postponement of the Masters Tournament, which generates one of the city’s biggest economic bonanzas.
During the iconic golf tournament, originally scheduled for Augusta National Golf Club this week, “hotels are full and restaurants are booming,” said J. David Jameson, president and CEO of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce. “Even our retailers count on the people who shop between watching rounds.”
Like many local store owners, Van Smith of Lionel Smith Ltd. considers Masters Week to be a second Christmas season.
His men’s fine clothing shop also benefits financially from other spring events such as high school proms and the Aiken Spring Steeplechase.
“March and April are our second biggest months,” Smith said. “We do about 80% of what we do in November and December. The eve of the Spring Steeplechase is probably our second or third biggest day of the entire year.”
But during the pandemic, social distancing has become the norm and festive gatherings are a no-no. The demand for tuxedos, bow ties and brightly colored pants has plummeted and so have Lionel Smith Ltd.’s revenues.
“During the first 10 or 11 days of March, it was pretty good, so we ended up being 60% down for the month,” Smith said. “I’m predicting for April that we’re going to be down 90%.”
Last week, Smith kept the doors locked at his store, but someone was available to assist shoppers who called or knocked.
“I canceled 90% of my orders for spring goods because I couldn’t pay the companies,” Smith said. “Some companies were nice, and some companies were not so nice. We’ve still got enough inventory right now to choke a horse, and there’s no way to really sell it. We’re doing whatever we can.”
Last week, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the temporary closure of nonessential businesses in the Palmetto State. There were several categories to begin with April 1, and he added more types of businesses to the list April 3, setting a deadline of 5 p.m. Monday for the to shut down.
They included clothing, jewelry, shoe and furniture stores.
Smith said he had begun the process of moving as much of Lionel Smith Ltd.’s business as possible to online and would continue to pursue that strategy.
Before McMaster’s April 3 announcement, the doors also already were locked at Dick and Cindy Rudisill’s Cyndi’s Sweet Shoppe, where Easter and the Masters traditionally make springtime lucrative.
They were letting people come in one at a time to shop and filling curbside pickup orders for others, but that was far from the ideal business model.
“We have a lot of small ticket items, so we need lots of customers,” Cindy said. “This is a very, very bad time for any small business.”
The Aiken Brewing Company, which usually is a Masters Week hot spot for revelers, closed last week temporarily.
Because of an executive order issued by McMaster in mid-March, the restaurant could no longer offer dine-in service and takeout orders didn’t bring in enough income, owner Lannie Pruiett said.
Even if normal operations had continued, it would have been difficult without Masters Week in April.
Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley announced the tournament’s postponement March 13.
The Masters “makes or breaks our whole year,” Pruiett said. “It is very important, and it’s not just the week of the Masters. For a week or so before the Masters, there is a buildup and we’re as busy as heck. People come in from all over the world and they stick around afterward to play some golf. Our business more than doubles, and we have to turn away people because we don’t have enough seats.”
Pruiett ordered lots of extra Aiken Brewing Company merchandise, including hats and growlers, to sell to Masters Week customers.
“Now that’s all for naught,” he said. “Eventually, down the line, we’ll sell it whenever we open up after this virus thing is over.”
The postponement of the Masters also was a major blow for the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton and TownePlace Suites by Marriott.
“We would have been at 100% (capacity),” said Rakesh Jasani, an executive with the Sycamore Investment Group, which owns and operates hotels in Aiken, Greenville and Florida. “It is the best week of the best month of the year.”
A new date for the Masters has not been announced yet. September, October and November all have been mentioned as possibilities. Recent reports indicate it most likely will be rescheduled for November.
“We have a lot of guests that have already canceled, and if they want a refund (of a deposit), we’re not questioning that,” Jasani said. “But some are willing to wait and see if the Masters will be held at a later date.”
As the owner of the Aiken Golf Club and the Cedar Creek Golf Club, Jim McNair Jr. believes he is faring better than some of his fellow businessmen.
“Between the (postponement of the) Masters and the coronavirus, it’s kind of a double hit,” McNair said.
And because it’s more popular with Masters visitors than Cedar Creek, the Aiken Golf Club will suffer a bigger impact.
“We’re probably looking at a decrease in revenues of 30 to 40%,” McNair said. “There is no doubt about it that the Masters is our biggest week of the year, and we’ve also seen play increase the week before the Masters because of the (Augusta National) Women’s Amateur.”
During the pandemic, golf courses in Aiken have remained open so far, and that has prevented an even steeper revenue decline.
“People who can’t work are coming out and playing golf, and that has been beneficial,” McNair said.
Because the Masters was postponed instead of canceled, there is hope for Aiken business owners that some of the income lost in April will be recouped later.
Jameson is optimistic.
“The Masters is going to be the Masters,” he said. “It’s going to be just as big, don’t you worry. Anybody with a badge is going to show up. Why wouldn’t the economic impact be the same? Because of pent-up demand, it might even be accelerated. I think it will come back just as strong if not stronger.”
Smith, however, believes a later than usual Masters won’t have the same economic boost.
“I would predict it will be 75% down (from normal Masters business) for us,” he said.
Smith is concerned that there will be lingering travel restrictions after the crisis has passed along with less enthusiasm for spending.
Because of the delay, visitors to Aiken “might want to see every minute of the Masters,” Smith said. “They used to spend three hours at the Masters and six hours downtown. Now, they might just go to the Masters and sit there in amazement that it’s actually happening. They will be more into going to the Masters than they will be into shopping.”
McNair predicts that attendance at the Masters won’t be as high later this year as it would have been in April.
“I think the amount of the guests coming to the Masters will be about 20 to 25% less than it would be in the spring,” he said. “In the fall, people have other obligations, and it’s just not the time slot that everybody is used to.”
Pruiett also doesn’t believe that a postponed version of the Masters will be the same as a Masters in April.
In his opinion, the aftereffects of the coronavirus crisis will linger.
“I think everything – from football games to going to a bar or restaurant, as well as other social interactions – is going to slow down,” he said. “This pandemic has turned our society into a bunch of germaphobes. I find myself doing the same thing, watching what I touch and all of that stuff.”