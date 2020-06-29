A swell of novel coronavirus cases in South Carolina and the greater Aiken County region has prompted the mandatory use of face masks in "the majority" of operations at the Savannah River Site as of Monday, according to a message sent to employees.
More specific guidance on when and where masks would be required at the nuclear-weapons-and-waste complex "will be issued shortly," the June 25 memo states.
"We believe the use of the masks is the least we can do to demonstrate our respect and concern for our colleagues," reads the memo, signed by Savannah River Site manager Michael Budney and a National Nuclear Security Administration official. "We also urge you to carry the protocols we use on site with you when you are in the larger community."
Fifty-two cumulative cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the highly contagious coronavirus, had been confirmed in the Savannah River Site workforce as of June 26. Fifteen cases were active at the time.
The first COVID-19 case at SRS was logged in late March.
The "majority of infections" within the roughly 11,000-person Savannah River Site workforce are a result of off-site, away-from-work "activities," according to the message to employees.
More than 34,000 COVID-19 cases had been logged in South Carolina as of Monday afternoon, including 483 across Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties, which surround the 310-square-mile SRS. Savannah River Nuclear Solutions President and CEO Stuart MacVean has previously described the coronavirus pandemic as "unprecedented."
"Within our local region and throughout South Carolina we are seeing a significant increase in confirmed cases," the June 25 message from Budney reads. "So, it is incumbent on us, like the patriots who created this country, to come together and proactively care for the well-being of each other."
The Savannah River Site's mask decree comes as site officials and contractors begin a so-called return to normal, weeks after a handful of ventures were halted by a pivot to essential mission-critical operations. (National defense missions, like tritium, were prioritized and continued amid the drastic scaling back.)
A spike or cluster of new cases at the site would jeopardize the piecemeal – and likely weeks-long – restoration efforts.
Measures to stymie the spread of the 2019 coronavirus at the Savannah River Site have included weekly and as-needed chemical cleanings, disinfecting control rooms between shifts, temperature checks, a cloth-masks policy and "sanitizer by the gallons," according to a U.S. Department of Energy spokesperson.
As one online update from site officials put it, the "working environment at SRS has changed."