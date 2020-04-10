S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's statewide "home or work" order has shut the doors of many more businesses in an effort to slow the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but plenty of golf courses remain open for play.
McMaster's order makes room for things like visiting family and obtaining goods and services deemed necessary – and "some" outdoor recreation, so long as the necessary social distancing of at least 6 feet is observed.
That includes golf in South Carolina, as it does in many other states. More than a dozen states have ruled golf to be non-essential and have closed all courses temporarily, according to the National Golf Foundation, but it's business as usual – as usual as can be, anyway – throughout the South as players take advantage of the opportunity to get out of the house and get some exercise.
The South Carolina Golf Association has issued guidelines to member clubs to follow in order to keep players and staff alike safe – and keep the courses open. The NGF's data shows that, as of Sunday, 44% of courses nationwide were open for play.
"Basically, what we're trying to do is take more of a measured approach," explained Jim McNair Jr., owner of The Aiken Golf Club and Cedar Creek Golf Club.
At McNair's clubs, like others in the area, walking the course is encouraged but carts are available – they're sterilized in between use and players are limited to one per cart, unless they live in the same house.
In other cases, like at Palmetto Golf Club, walking is the only way to play.
"I get a lot of communication from the PGA of America and the South Carolina Golf Association, and as a group we're all wanting to work as a team. We don't want one bad apple to blow it for all of us," said Daniel Seawell, head pro and owner of Houndslake Country Club. "We're taking pride in trying to enforce it – they've asked us to enforce it. If we see somebody too close or a group of people too close, they're asking us to split them up. This most recent order from McMaster has changed a little bit to enforcement from our side."
There are many other measures being adopted by some local clubs to minimize contact – adding extra time between tee times; leaving the doors of the golf shop open and limiting how many people can be inside at one time; flipping cups upside-down in the holes or inserting pieces of foam pool noodles so players don't have to reach in to pick up a ball; removing flagsticks entirely so they can't be touched; removing rakes from bunkers; removing water coolers from the course; canceling tournaments and group outings; reducing food and beverage services to takeout only; and so on.
Despite all of that, there's still only so much a club can do to ensure its players follow those guidelines. The SCGA is asking players and clubs alike to use common sense in order to keep their playing privileges.
"That somewhat prompted Governor McMaster to close some of the parks and the lakes – because people weren't taking it seriously," McNair said. "We in the golf industry do take it seriously, and we're gonna continue to do that.
"We do appreciate Governor McMaster realizing that outdoor exercise and recreation is deemed really essential for the well-being of a lot of the citizens of South Carolina," he added. "We feel blessed that are still open, and we appreciate that."
The SCGA, in an email sent to member clubs, warned that "failure by a single course to follow these rules may result in the loss of the ability to maintain even limited golf operations in South Carolina."
"All of the pros, those are my peers, and we take pride in helping in each other and being in our own little fraternity," Seawell said. "We really want to make sure we do our part and be responsible, not just for ourselves but so other clubs can remain open. Everybody seems to be understanding of what we're doing, although we do have the inconveniences that go along with it."