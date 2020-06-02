Children's Place Inc. encourages the public to leave notes of love and support for fathers every June on the sidewalks of Laurens Street, but this year the colorful chalk messages are shadowed by an overarching issue that has touched the lives of millions of people all over the world.
The economic fallout of the coronavirus has made 2020 a rough year for businesses, and Children's Place – a nonprofit that seeks to heal childhood trauma in families – has been no exception. Peggy Ford, the organization's executive director, is worried about whether the organization will survive.
"We had to close on the 20th of March," Ford said. "We've had major financial issues happen – no revenue, essentially. We lost about 80% of our revenue. And it's still touch and go about whether or not we make it back, to be honest."
That revenue was lost after services could no longer be provided on-site to children and donations slowed, Ford said. Children's Place bills the state for health services provided to kids in their programs.
With a closed business and furloughed staff, Ford said Children's Place initially struggled to determine what its active role could be during the pandemic.
Unfortunately, while quarantine may have slowed down the economy and daily lives of many Americans, experts say abuse and trauma cases have increased due to lockdowns that went into effect earlier this year.
"Isolation is one of the real problems that happens to families during this pandemic," Ford said. "… When you do that with people who have experienced lots of trauma, then you end up with an exacerbation of mental health issues and child abuse and all those problems."
Ford said Children's Place has been trying to focus on connectivity. By going out in the community, providing telehealth services and delivering meals to homes, they tried to continue helping families heal from trauma.
"I just hope people believe that we stay alive," Ford said.
The Chalk It Up for Dads campaign is helping the organization get some much-needed financial relief. For every message the public leaves in chalk on the sidewalk in front of Lionel Smith Ltd. in downtown Aiken, the owners of Lionel Smith will make a donation to Children's Place.
"It's a real great way to say that it's not just about mothers," Ford said. "It's about fathers, too. Fathers are real important, and the work that we do with families is real important."
Van Smith, co-owner of Lionel Smith Ltd., said he is proud to help sponsor the event each year around Father's Day.
"I do this because fathers are a very important unit of the family," said Smith. "I feel like Children's Place connects that, and we need to make sure that families stay together. That's what Children's Place is all about – keeping families together."
Celebrity Waiter Night, which benefits Children's Place, will now be held Aug. 31.
For more information about Children's Place, including how to get enrolled in programs, visit childrensplaceinc.org.