There has been one confirmed case of COVID-19 in an associate at Lowe’s in Aiken on Whiskey Road, according to an email from a company spokesperson.
“The associate has been quarantined and is receiving care. This associate last worked on April 27,” said Sarah Lively with corporate communications for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
The store is still open and has been “extensively cleaned” per Centers for Disease Control guidelines, Lively said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there had been 108 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County.