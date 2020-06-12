A task force has been assembled by the Aiken County Public School District to develop plans and processes for how education will resume in the fall – and how daily routines may look different due to COVID-19 precautions.
Among the school district’s Back To School Task Force's current projects are curriculum planning, safety and facility enhancements, and a "significant" investment in student laptops, according to a press release from the district.
The task force is comprised of 38 individuals from a wide array of departments and areas of the district, such as administration, teacher faculty, food service, transportation and curriculum specialists.
“We believe it is imperative that we are well-equipped to offer varied instructional delivery methods and environments,” Aiken County Schools Superintendent King Laurence said. “Including in our teachers’ classrooms in our school buildings, as well as virtually to students in their homes.”
It will influence major decisions such as the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in schools, social distancing measures in schools and the "delivery of instruction," according to the news release.
“As we make plans to safely continue our mission of serving students and families through what we know is the very best educational offering in our community, we want to be as prepared as feasible to continue teaching and learning in whatever educational environment that is necessary that is on-pace with what students would learn in a traditional setting,” Chief Officer of Instruction Jeanie Glover said.
The news of the task force's creation comes after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases were reported in S.C and other parts of the country. State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell, one of South Carolina's leading health authorities, said during a press briefing June 10 that she was "more concerned" about coronavirus now than she was in April or May.
Over 770 new COVID-19 cases were reported in S.C. on Friday alone. Aiken County has 225 confirmed cases as of June 12, according to state health authorities.
Parent input sought
The Aiken County school district is asking for input from parents/guardians of students through a survey that has been emailed to the primary email address on file for all students in PowerSchool (the district's information system).
The survey, which inquires about parents' top priorities for students, recommendations and concerns about their education, will be "critically" important to the task force's ability to create a plan for the upcoming school year, according to the release.
"Aiken County Public Schools administration, board, teachers and staff recognize that there is continued uncertainty related to coronavirus, but parents and guardians can be assured that the district’s plans will be grounded in safety and will accommodate sustained instruction throughout any future school closures," according to the release.
The Aiken County School Board recently approved funding for student technology resources in the upcoming school year budget. These resources may be used to accommodate students whose families are not comfortable with returning to a traditional learning environment in the fall due to the pandemic, according to the release.
State guidelines
COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control were part of what influenced the guidelines being developed by the AccelerateED task force created by S.C. State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman to guide how schools should reopen in the fall.
These state guidelines, which were reviewed on June 11 and are slated to be finalized next week, are meant to be used as a foundation for districts to build on for implementing coronavirus plans in schools.
Districts will have flexibility in how the guidelines are adopted at the local level, Spearman has said.
Information will continue to be shared with the public as the task force reaches decisions on how to implement coronavirus-related protocols and plans in schools.
No meetings for the task force have been announced yet.