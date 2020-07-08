Apizza di Napoli and the Aiken Fish House and Oyster Bar are among the local restaurants participating in a new initiative designed to show that South Carolina eateries are maintaining a safe and clean environment for customers and staff during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced last month the launch of Palmetto Priority, a voluntary program developed by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
After restaurants demonstrate that they are following Palmetto Priority guidelines, they receive decals they can display at their locations to let the public know that they are in compliance.
Requirements include an inspection, completion by managers of a COVID-19 precautions training course and health safety checks for employees before each shift.
A list of participating restaurants is available at palmettopriority.com.
“We had been following CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, so this was just sort of a natural progression for us,” said Apizza di Napoli owner Cliff Garzzillo. “Ever since they started allowing outdoor dining (after easing pandemic-related restrictions on restaurants), we have kept tables 6 to 8 feet apart, and all our tables inside are the same. We were wearing masks to keep our customers safe, but it was also to keep our employees safe. I’m very strict about how things operate at my restaurant, and this (Palmetto Priority) reinforced what I already had in place, so it wasn’t very difficult.”
Damian Blevins, who owns the Aiken Fish House with his wife, Rachael, described participating in Palmetto Priority as “the right thing to do to keep our guests safe and to keep our employees safe.”
Recently, he said, “I had noticed more guests entering the restaurant wearing masks, and that helped me come to the decision to do it.”
When a post appeared on the Aiken Fish House’s Facebook page July 2 that the restaurant was participating in Palmetto Priority, the response was positive.
More than 260 people liked or loved the post or responded to it with a “care” emoji. There were 21 shares.
According to palmettopriority.com, “participating restaurants are being added daily.” As of Wednesday afternoon, 12 restaurants in Aiken were listed.
They included New Moon Cafe, Panera Bread, The Village Cafe and Whiskey Alley.
There were four in North Augusta and one each in Wagener and Beech Island.