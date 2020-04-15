The Second Circuit Solicitor's Office will be reviewing allegations of price gouging within the Aiken and Barnwell county area.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday he had assigned potential price gouging cases to local solicitors around the state so their offices can review them and assign them to local law enforcement to investigate as needed and then possibly prosecute.
Second Circuit Solicitor Strom Thurmond Jr. said his office received a spreadsheet from the S.C. Attorney General's Office listing the businesses and the nature of the complaints against them.
As of April 8, there are 12 allegations in the second circuit – nine in Aiken County and three in Barnwell County – ranging from cost of hand sanitizer to the price of eggs, Thurmond said.
"Out staff will review these allegations and determine whether they rise to the level of 'unconscionable,' the legal standard for price gouging," Thurmond said. "The Solicitor's Office is committed to protecting the consumer during this emergency."
South Carolina law defines price gouging as an “unconscionable price” and defines that as “a gross disparity between the price” being charged and “the average price … in the usual course of business during the 30 days immediately before the declaration of a state of emergency,” as long as the increase is not caused by additional costs incurred or local, regional, national or international market trends.
Normal market fluctuations caused by changes in supply and demand are not price gouging, Wilson notes.
The S.C. Attorney General's Office has received more than 650 complaints since S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on March 13.
The most common are complaints related to the sale of sanitizer, including sanitizing wipes, sanitizing hand gels and cleaning sprays; toilet paper, face masks and food, especially meat and eggs, Wilson reports.
"We’ve been going through those complaints to find ones that could meet our state law’s definition of price gouging,” Wilson said. “We want to get moving on these as soon as possible to get the word out that we are investigating these price gouging complaints and will prosecute the businesses and individuals that violate the law.”
Violating the state price gouging law is a misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, 30 days in jail or both.
The S.C. Attorney General’s Office encourages everyone to continue to report potential price gouging cases when they see them.
Reports can be emailed to pricegouging@scag.gov, or online by visiting www.scag.gov and clicking on the “Price Gouging Information” at the top of the page or by calling 803-737-3953 and leaving a voice message.
Reports should include the following information:
• The time, place, address and name of the business.
• The price paid or that’s being charged.
• Notes of any prices nearby and get the same information on those businesses.
• Pictures that identify the business, along with the price.
• Name and contact information.