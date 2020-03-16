A number of local events in Aiken County and throughout South Carolina have been postponed, canceled or altered because of the outbreak of coronavirus. Send information about event cancellations to editorial@aikenstandard.com.
Public Facilities
• The Aiken County Public School District announced schools are closed beginning March 16 through March 31. All school athletic competitions are suspended.
• The following City of Aiken Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism facilities are closed through March 31: Amentum Center for the Performing Arts; Aiken County Farmers Market; Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum; Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum; Citizens Park Complex 1, 2 and 4; Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum; Doll House at Hopelands Gardens; Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center; Municipal Building Conference Center; Newberry Street Festival Center; Rye Patch Reception Center; Smith-Hazel Recreation Center; H. Odell Weeks Activities Center; Weeks Tennis Center. All of the outdoor parks will remain open for public leisure, though events held in our parks are not permissible. Rescheduled dates of youth sports practices and leagues have not been determined at this time. Refunds will be issued for any rental or activity registration that is canceled and is not rescheduled. Memberships and Passes will be extended based on the number of days closed, for those applicable.
• The U.S. Department of Energy is postponing all public tours of Environmental Management sites through the end of April. This includes SRS public tours scheduled for March 26, April 16 and April 23.
Events
• The Senior Health Fair schedule for Monday, March 16, at Aiken Grand has been canceled.
• Aiken Tech scholars breakfast scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, has been canceled.
• The Jubilee Club meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, has been canceled. For more information, call Tammi McLaughlin, club president, at 803-443-9631.
• The Tuesday's Music Live concert scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, at St. Paul's Church in Augusta has been canceled. The church is also closed for worship services and other large public gatherings.
• USC Aiken's public lecture Mapping Israel Politics scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, has been canceled.
• The Aiken Area Myelinators MS self help group meeting scheduled Saturday, March 21, has been canceled.
• The SRS Citizens Advisory Board meetings scheduled for March 23 and 24 are postponed. In response to those concerns, and out of an abundance of caution, the DOE Office of Environmental Management is postponing all Site-Specific Advisory Board meetings through the end of April.
• The Aiken Standard’s Spring Home and Garden show originally scheduled for March 27-28 is postponed until Friday-Saturday, May 29-30.
• The March 16, 23 and 30 meetings of The Rotary Club of Aiken have been canceled.
• The March 26 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Aiken has been canceled.
• The Aiken Spring Steeplechase will not be held in 2020. The Aiken Steeplechase Association announced the cancellation of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase on Sunday afternoon amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
• Pacers and Polo has been cancelled. The third leg of the Aiken Triple Crown was to have been March 28. If anyone would like a refund or if they would like to donate prepaid tickets to student scholarships as planned, they should contact Mary Driscoll at 803-641-3448 for VIP tickets and sponsorships, and Tim Hall at 803-641-3331 for railside spots and general tickets.
• Savannah Riverkeeper has also postponed the 2020 Roast on the River to Oct. 24 as a precaution against the coronavirus. Tickets that have already been purchased for the event will still be accepted in October, according to a news release from Savannah Riverkeeper.
• Both the 2020 Mayor’s Masters Reception and the Augusta St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Augusta have been canceled, according to an email from the city. “This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, CDC guidelines, our ability to ensure that our events do not contribute to the potential spread of the coronavirus into the Augusta community and ongoing efforts to provide for the health, welfare, and safety of all citizens. We know that canceling these events is in the best interest of our community at large. The time-honored tradition of the Mayor's Masters Reception and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will resume in 2021,” the release says.
Entertainment
• The 16th annual Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough has been postponed. The concert was set to take place in Augusta on April 7 with musicians Train, Scotty McCreery, Jordan Davis and Whiskey Run with DJ Rock. A press release from Gluestick Media states that any tickets purchased will be honored at the new concert date. That future date has not been announced.
• Cody Jinks originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21 at Bell Auditorium has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 13.
• The Jill Scott show at the Bell Auditorium been postponed until further notice. Tickets for the original March 13 show will be honored for the new date, to be announced.
• The MercyMe show scheduled for March 14 at the James Brown Arena was postponed. For those who purchased tickets for the original March 14 show, tickets will be honored for the new date, to be announced.
Sports
• The city of North Augusta Parks and Recreation Department has canceled all travel sporting events during the month of March, including visiting tournaments that utilize the Activities Center, according to an online message from North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit. "At the current time, recreational sports hosted by the City continue on established schedules," the message says.
• The Carolina Cup steeplechase races in Camden scheduled for March 28 were scrapped for only the second time in more than 80 years.
• The Minor League Baseball season will be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, affecting the Augusta GreenJackets. The GreenJackets, based at SRP Park in North Augusta, is a minor league team affiliated with the San Francisco Giants. A schedule on the team’s website lists April 9 as the team’s first game against the Columbia Fireflies in Columbia. The first home game for the team is currently set for April 16 against the Rome Braves. A news release from Minor League Baseball states that it will work with Major League Baseball to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so.
• The Volvo Car Open announced Thursday that its tournament, the largest women’s only pro tennis event in North America, will not be played this year. It was set for April 4-12 and ready to celebrate its 20th year in Charleston.
Check back with Aiken Standard for updates.