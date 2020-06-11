The Aiken County Public Library and the 12 other libraries in the Aiken-Bamberg-Barnwell-Edgefield Regional Library System have reopened to the public with limited services, hours of operation and limits on the number of people allowed in the buildings.
The hours for the Aiken County Public Library in Aiken and the Nancy Carson Library in North Augusta are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For the Midland Valley Branch Library in Langley, Jackson Branch Library and New Ellenton Branch Library, the hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday
For the Nancy Bonnette Branch Library in Wagener, the hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Library employees are practicing social distancing and wearing face masks. There also are protective shields for staff members in public service areas, according to a press release issued Thursday by the library system.
Counters, tables and other “high touch” areas are being sanitized regularly. Computer keyboards and mouses are being sanitized following each use by patrons.
There are restrictions on access to meeting rooms and seating.
Public restrooms are not currently in service.
The library system temporarily closed its facilities to the public in mid-March because of concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic.
On May 11, the library system began offering curbside pickup service to patrons with existing holds. A week later, service was expanded to include patrons with new holds.
The library system reopened its facilities to the public June 8.
The library system is continuing curbside pickup service at all of its libraries until further notice.
All overdue fines will be waived through June 30.
The reduction in operating hours following the reopening ensures that staff levels are adequate to perform regular library duties along with COVID-19-related tasks such as cleaning and counting the number of people in the buildings.
For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.