One of the coronavirus' local casualties has been the Aiken County Farmers' Market, and its status remains murky while growers and customers alike look toward a possible reopening this month.
The market, a Williamsburg Street feature since the early 1950s, draws dozens of vendors and thousands of customers, and growers report hearing a variety of accounts about what to expect in the weeks ahead.
"The present plan is to reopen the market on Thursday, May 14, assuming that nothing else changes," said Hampton Wayt, tourism coordinator for the City of Aiken.
"I imagine they'll open back up when other things around Aiken start opening up," said Barnwell County native Emmet Black, who runs a stand on his home acreage, where he has lived for all of his 79 years, just outside Barnwell.
Tomatoes, onions, okra, sweet potatoes, squash, string beans, cucumbers, peppers (bell and hot), English peas, eggplant and field peas are Black's major offerings, spread among about 24 acres on SC 70. As for his customers in the farmers' market, he said, "Most of them want to look me up when they come back again the next week."
One of several other options for would-be shoppers looking for locally grown produce is the acreage of Aiken residents Cathy and Ed Kvartek, who are usually part of the scene on Williamsburg Street during their prime season. They own a farm in Montmorenci and are selling from their home base, which includes two acres of blueberries and 400 lineal feet of blackberries.
Ed said Saturdays work best for him and Cathy at the Aiken sales site. "Blueberries are the main thing, for sure."
"We need to get the doggone thing open," said Carolyn Cushman, who offers eggs, lettuce, arugula, spinach, kale and mustard greens all from Oakwind Farm, the operation that she and her son, Trent, run near Windsor. "When we start getting kale and tomatoes and peppers and all that kind of stuff, we're going to have bushels of that stuff, not just some."
She said she is getting plenty of feedback from customers who are looking for the Aiken market, between Park and Richland avenues, to get back up and running. "The busiest time is probably may through ... about September or so, but now I'm there all year long with the eggs, and usually I have stuff like mustard greens and spinach ... during the winter."
The schedule, under normal conditions, is for business Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays throughout the year, all in the morning.
One of her most frequent neighbors, she said, is Sam Stevens, co-owner of Samaria Farm and Dairy, where the work crew also includes the Stevens' six kids. The produce, as offered at the market under normal circumstances, includes pasture-raised chicken, pasture-raised pork, raw milk (goat and cow alike), "goat-milk fudge," ground beef, eggs, whole-wheat bread, vegetables, elderberry syrup, bluebird houses and a variety of plants.
Black said he – sometimes with his wife, Dottie – usually visits the market on Saturdays. Business normally starts in May and wraps up in December, with greens being his last items of the sales year. Asparagus is the big hit in the spring, while watermelons and cantaloupe rule the summer, and greens are the main attraction once cool weather arrives, he said.
Stevens said he expects the delay in opening the market to run into June. In the meantime, the Stevens family is getting plenty of traffic at their home base, on Wrights Mill Road, via reservations by phone or the operation's Facebook page.
A history of the market is available at www.visitaikensc.com, in the "What To Do" category, and a recent promotional item lists growers, bakers and artists who normally have their farmers' market on their seasonal schedules. Details on the market are at 803-293-2214.