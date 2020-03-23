Several grocery store chains with locations in Aiken County are modifying their hours to give senior citizens exclusive time to shop due to the spread of coronavirus.
By allowing seniors time to shop without being exposed to large crowds, grocers are hoping to limit their risk of exposure to coronavirus and assist with social distancing efforts.
The following stores have designated senior shopping hours in Aiken County:
• Kroger: 7-8 a.m. Monday-Thursday for seniors age 60 and above and high-risk individuals.
• Publix: 7-8 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays for seniors age 65 and above.
• Bi-Lo: 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday for senior citizens and other high-risk customers.
• Walmart: 6-7 a.m. every Tuesday for seniors age 60 and older.
• Target: 8-9 a.m. every Wednesday for seniors age 60 and older, pregnant women and other high-risk customers.
• Fresh Market: 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday for seniors and other high-risk customers.
• Aldi: 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for seniors, pregnant women and other high-risk customers.
• Dollar General: First hour of shopping each day will be reserved for senior citizens.