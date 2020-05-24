In an effort to show support and thanks to local police, Aiken's Omega Psi Phi chapter provided lunch to officers at the Aiken Department Public Safety on Thursday.
Around noon, members of the local chapter carried in boxes of food and drinks provided by Chick-fil-A in Aiken.
Ray Williams with the Sigma Pi chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. said it's a way to give back to area officers who work daily to keep Aiken safe.
In addition to serving Public Safety, another group from the fraternity served lunch to We Care Nursing Home in New Ellenton.
"We wanted to show some support for our Aiken Public Safety by providing them lunch because they’re putting themselves out on the line everyday to protect and serve us regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic," Williams said. "They’re still out there doing our best to keep us safe."
Chief Charles Barranco with ADPS said the support from the community through lunches and simple thank you's has meant a lot to the law enforcement division.
"We’re a part of the community and when the community partners with us its pretty cool to see the engagement especially when there’s a fire call or police call going on," Barranco said. "Many groups, such as the Omegas, have been part of the COVID-19 response and we’re very thankful."