The effects of the coronavirus pandemic are being felt by South Carolinians in nearly all facets of life, including their wallets.
A couple of local finance professionals offered advice on spending wisely as the nation faces economic uncertainty.
Students are out of school and restaurants in South Carolina are take-out only, forcing some parents and service industry employees to miss work.
“I would definitely advise that anybody who’s experiencing a loss of income try to take advantage of any government program that’s available to them, whether it be unemployment, filing for unemployment insurance,” said Rob Freitas, wealth manager at Freitas Wealth Management Group.
He said the government is constantly rolling out new plans to try to assist people who have been affected.
Any spending people do should be prioritized to make sure their basic necessities are met, Freitas said. He listed making sure there’s a roof over their head, lights on, food on the table and gas in the car.
“So those are the main things that you need to focus on, and just anywhere you can cut back, look at what your discretionary expenses are throughout the month, and figure out where you can cut back on those non-necessity items in your life,” Freitas said.
The virus has caused major issues with the stock market. Freitas said people should be concerned about the stock market but shouldn't panic and overreact.
“One of the things that we’ve seen is this has been the fastest drop in the stock market in history basically, and it’s come down because of fear of the unknown about how this whole coronavirus is going to play out and what the impact is going to be on the overall economy,” Freitas said.
He said once there is better clarity on how long the coronavirus impact will last, that’s when those values should go up again.
Greg Roberts, with Life Solutions, said market volatility is going to happen, and the most important thing to remember is not to overreact.
“You don’t sell your investments at the bottom. That’s the worst thing that people can do,” Roberts said.
The most important thing to do right now with regard to investments, Roberts said, is not to do anything at all, and don’t do anything without talking with a financial expert.
Let the coronavirus be a learning experience, Freitas said, about being a good saver.
“Make sure that you have a budget and that you’re sticking to your budget, and make sure that you try to put together a rainy day savings fund,” he said, adding it should be three to six months worth of income.
Roberts echoed the need to have an emergency fund. For those who don’t, Roberts said, it’s time to cut out the non-essentials.