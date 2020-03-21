The novel coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the work habits of many people locally, nationally and internationally.
But at the Aiken Training Track, the routine remains just about the same for those who take care of the thoroughbreds based there.
With exercise riders aboard, horses continue to gallop and breeze on the one-mile oval, and the animals still need to be given feed, hay and water.
“We have a small number of workers, and we keep our distance,” said Ron Stevens of Legacy Stable.
The care of horses includes cleaning and disinfection procedures.
“We’re getting a little stronger in that area and making sure we do a really good job now,” Stevens said.
Jim Rhodes expects more horses to be arriving at the Aiken Training Track soon because of the suspension of racing at tracks, the refusal of tracks to accept horses not already stabled on their grounds and the cancellation and postponement of sales of 2-year-olds in training.
“We were going to have only a limited amount of horses through the summer, but we believe that number is going to increase,” said Rhodes, who is on the Training Track’s Executive Committee and also is the chairman of the facility’s Building and Grounds Committee.
Trainer Cary Frommer planned to take a break this summer, but because of the postponement and cancellation of auctions, she said she would have young horses in her care for longer than she planned.
Rhodes also is the president and managing director of Equine Rescue of Aiken, which also is being affected by the pandemic.
“We are getting inundated with calls from people who are asking if we have room to take horses,” he said. “A lot of them are thoroughbreds that don’t have tracks to race at anymore. They are lower-end horses that trainers and owners don’t want to feed anymore and would like to find a place for them to have a soft landing.”
In nearly all cases, Rhodes is telling them no.
“That really, really, really kills me to have to do that,” he said.
Donations to Equine Rescue of Aiken are down 45%, which Rhodes believes is due to the uncertainty and financial hardship caused by the spread of coronavirus.
One way to cut expenses is to reduce the number of horses at the nonprofit’s farm.
“We are really pushing on social media to get them adopted, and we’re dropping some of our adoption fees,” Rhodes said.
Because of coronavirus fears, Equine Rescue of Aiken’s farm is closed to the public.
“The upkeep and care (of the horses) is still being done by our volunteers, and they can do it pretty much on an individual basis,” Rhodes said. “They are keeping their distance from each other. We have several cases of hand sanitizer we picked up before everything went crazy. We also have Clorox wipes.”
Elsewhere in the local horse community, the Aiken Steeplechase Association lost an important source of revenue when the Aiken Spring Steeplechase, scheduled for March 21, was canceled.
“We don’t have the exact impact other than it is going to be pushing about $100,000 less than we would have had,” said Steeplechase Association President Paul Sauerborn.
The timing is especially unfortunate because earlier this year the Steeplechase Association acquired property for a new venue for the Aiken Spring and Fall steeplechases, and preparations have begun to build a racecourse.
The relocation from the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field is scheduled to take place following the 2021 Spring Steeplechase.
“Given the fact that we are embarking on a new project, this does have the tendency to complicate things,” Sauerborn said. “It’s certainly a challenge, but hopefully we’ll get through all this. It’s a community effort, and hopefully everybody will be sensitive to the whole thing. Everyone is going through a lot right now.”
Meanwhile, work on the new venue’s site is continuing to move forward.
“The clearing (of trees from the land) is done, and they are root raking and trying to get it clean,” Sauerborn said. “Ultimately, they’re going to get it to what is called the grass-ready stage, which means you would go out there and basically either sprig or seed. We want to have the grass in the ground in June. That is our plan.”
Also, “we’re starting to pursue engineering work to get the course design finalized,” Sauerborn continued. “That should be in the next two weeks or so, and then we’ll be getting some fencing going and things of that nature.”
At Stable View, dressage, hunter/jumper and eventing competitions have been canceled or postponed.
The Aiken Symphony Guild Horses and Harmony fundraiser also has been postponed.
“Otherwise, we’re trying to stick to business as usual,” said Christine Rhodes, a member of Stable View’s staff. “We’re taking all of the precautions necessary to encourage social distancing among our winter boarders that are still on site.”
Before the Spring Steeplechase was canceled, the $50,000 LiftMaster Eventing Grand-Prix showcase was held at Bruce’s Field in late February.
The next big competitions scheduled for Bruce’s Field are the Aiken Charity Horse Shows I and II, beginning in late April and ending May 10.
No decision has been made yet about the status of those shows.
“We are monitoring local, state and federal guidelines, rules and regulations (along with those issued by horse-related organizations) to determine if we can host our events,” said Tara Bostwick, who is the Horse Park Foundation’s vice president and treasurer.