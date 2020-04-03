A trio of local elections scheduled for March and April have been postponed in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and questions about the statewide primary linger.

The April 7 general elections in Johnston and Edgefield as well as the March 31 general election in New Ellenton will now be held some time after May 1, following S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's order on March 15 to reschedule upcoming special, municipal or county elections.

The Republican governor that same day shuttered all public schools, colleges and universities. Those closures have since been extended.

The decision to push back local elections had no effect on the 14-day filing period — ending March 30 — for the November 2020 elections. Dozens of people filed for political offices tied to Aiken County. Most of the races in the area are competitive.

More than 1,550 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the highly contagious novel coronavirus, have been reported in South Carolina.

The widespread nature of the coronavirus, which emerged in China and has spread outward, and the mounting number of cases and deaths in the Palmetto State has also cast uncertainty on the June primary.

Though voter turnout for statewide primaries can be low, polling places still see a fair share of people cycle through and, before social distancing became the new normal, interact. Polling places are often staffed by older or elderly people — a demographic "at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — and are commonly at schools or community facilities, which have been temporarily closed.

Changes to the statewide primary could be made by the Legislature, which will convene for one day next week with plans to address matters of money and spending.