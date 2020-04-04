Facebook is a fact of life for dozens of churches around Aiken County this season, with Holy Week having begun and many congregations relying on tech-savvy members to help present the Easter message in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
"There will not be any assembling together in the sanctuary," said the Rev. T.C. Edwards, pastor of Friendship Baptist Church, adding, "The building is not the church. The church is where the church body comes together. We're going to be using social media."
Edwards said he has received generally positive feedback over the past couple of weeks, since the church altered its routine to minimize health risk. "Quite a few members have informed me that they're thankful that we're able to get the word out to them. They look forward to it, and quite a few of them say it still gave them a sense of being connected with the church body even though they were not physically together."
Lt. April Tiller, with the Aiken-based Salvation Army, noted, "We've just been playing it by ear, as law enforcement and government agencies tell us what to do."
In this case, that included an early delivery (March 22) of Easter dinner for congregation members and distribution of a sermon (by printed copies). Congregants were also encouraged to read through the message and head outside for a prayer walk, to consider the lesson.
John Shearouse, chairman of the discipleship committee at Fairview Presbyterian Church, in North Augusta, commented, "You can celebrate Easter any time, and we are still going to celebrate it. We're just going to wait. It may be in late summer – just whenever things get clear."
Fairview's senior minister, the Rev. Allen Thompson, has been taping his weekly messages and putting them up on YouTube, Shearouse added.
"The people have appreciated it, but I think there's a real feeling of disconnection, for instance ... I frequently don't know what day it is, of the week. I think we're feeling the disconnect. We're doing all those things and trying our best. You just trust in the Lord to help you contact those people."
The Rev. Mark Gibson, pastor of Maranatha Baptist Church, said his congregation – as the law currently allows – has plans for an "Easter drive-through" April 11. The official announcement notes, "No one will get out of their car and there will be interaction with only one person giving an Easter bag of goodies to each of the kids in the car," starting at 1 p.m.
"We'll go until people stop coming," the pastor said, noting that the church has a fair amount of acreage available and plans are in place for the 6-foot rule to be honored, as recommended for minimizing the threat of coronavirus being spread.
Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church has been using Facebook and has plans for an Easter gathering of dozens, with plenty of separation among the participants. "We're planning to have a service outside," said the Rev. Eder Herrera, the congregation's pastor. The schedule will include a 10 a.m. service and possibly a sunrise service, he said, noting that plans are not yet firm.
The drive-in idea has gone smoothly and the church has an open area that suits the concept, he said. "It's working real good. We had over 30 cars this past Sunday and 74 people present. I actually had people drive in from Hephzibah, Georgia."
The Rev. David Gallimore, pastor of Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene, said his church has dozens of acres available and pondered the idea of drive-in services for Easter Sunday but opted not to take the risk due to health concerns. Communion – shared via Facebook – will be part of the Easter observance, and congregants have the chance to come by the church to pick up the elements – "McElements," as they are sometimes called, in this context, in reference to their convenience and portability.
The congregation, via YouTube, has also had a daily video message at 1 p.m. recently. "We've had great feedback," Gallimore confirmed."We've ended up with easily 2,000 or 3,000 views a week on our services as well as these daily devotionals."
"A lot of old-fashioned phone calls" have been part of the mix, along with a letter to the entire congregation.
"You just haven't had the personal, face-to-face contact, and that's really hard, with pastoral care ... Church is not canceled because we are the church. The church is not the building. Just be the church, extended, and the hands and feet of Christ in all this, and we'll get through it."