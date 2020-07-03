Lytha Coleman, an artist with the Art & Soul of Aiken art gallery, was determined to color as many cards as possible for the 257 seniors she and other community members were making them for.
"I'm doing this until my hand cramps," she joked as she colored.
Coleman, like other members of Art & Soul, are striving to keep people in the Aiken community in their hearts and minds as the coronavirus continues to keep the people of Aiken apart from one another.
A group of community organizations, including RePioneering Church, GROW Aiken and Seeds on 78, held a card-making session at Art & Soul of Aiken on Thursday afternoon, one of the smaller projects the organizations are striving to complete as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Part of the card-making session involved signing up for a long-term pen pal with local nursing home residents, LaRahna Hughes, owner of Seeds on 78, said.
The project is mainly focused on sending the cards to residents within three local nursing homes: Trinity on Laurens, HarborChase of Aiken and Cumberland Village
The project came to the Hughes she learned from local nursing homes that seniors have been in strict quarantine from outside visitors since March. This knowledge has encouraged her and others to find simple ways to engage with the community.
"People need to just do something," Hughes said. "It doesn't have to be a big thing or a long-term commitment … just do something that shows you care."
Though this project is a one-time thing, Hughes said, cards are still available to decorate at Art & Soul of Aiken, which is located downtown in The Alley.
Hughes encourages residents to look at new ways to give back to the community, and suggests asking local nursing homes and churches for ideas.
"We have to reach out to people who are out of site, out of mind, not just seniors but whoever," Hughes said.
Shiann Sivell is the city reporter for the Aiken Standard. To support her content, subscribe here.