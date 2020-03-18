Local resturants Corona 03.jpg
Packing up to-go orders at Betsy's Round the Corner

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

The following restaurants are offering curbside and to-go service according to the Aiken Chamber of Commerce: 

Aiken Fish and Oyster Bar

Anshu Asian Café 

Blue Collard

Bojangles'

Catering by the Deft Chef

Chick-fil-A

Cracker Barrel

Duke's Bar-B-Que

Dunkin' Donuts

El Borikuazo

Grumpy's Sports Pub

The Highland Park Grille

Honey Baked Ham Cafe & Catering

IHOP

Jacl's Cafe and Lounge

Krystals

Manuel's Bread Cafe

Marco's Pizza

McDonald's 

Mellow Mushroom Pizza

Metro Diner

O'Charley's

Outback Steakhouse

Panera Bread

Pat's Sub Shop

Pizza Joint

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen - Aiken 

The Pot Smoker BBQ 

Sakura Japanese Steakhouse

Salsa's Mex-Mex Grill

Shane's Rib Shack

Solo Vino Wine Parlor

Takosushi - Aiken

The Village Café

Whiskey Alley Spirits and Tapas 

The Willcox

If there are any restaurants within the Aiken area offering curbside and to-go service that are not on this list, email reporter Matthew Enfinger at menfinger@aikenstandard.com

Matthew Enfinger is the crime and courts reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @matt_enfinger 

