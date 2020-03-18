The following restaurants are offering curbside and to-go service according to the Aiken Chamber of Commerce:
Aiken Fish and Oyster Bar
Anshu Asian Café
Blue Collard
Bojangles'
Catering by the Deft Chef
Chick-fil-A
Cracker Barrel
Duke's Bar-B-Que
Dunkin' Donuts
El Borikuazo
Grumpy's Sports Pub
The Highland Park Grille
Honey Baked Ham Cafe & Catering
IHOP
Jacl's Cafe and Lounge
Krystals
Manuel's Bread Cafe
Marco's Pizza
McDonald's
Mellow Mushroom Pizza
Metro Diner
O'Charley's
Outback Steakhouse
Panera Bread
Pat's Sub Shop
Pizza Joint
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen - Aiken
The Pot Smoker BBQ
Sakura Japanese Steakhouse
Salsa's Mex-Mex Grill
Shane's Rib Shack
Solo Vino Wine Parlor
Takosushi - Aiken
The Village Café
Whiskey Alley Spirits and Tapas
The Willcox
If there are any restaurants within the Aiken area offering curbside and to-go service that are not on this list, email reporter Matthew Enfinger at menfinger@aikenstandard.com.