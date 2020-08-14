In the age of COVID-19, some high schools in Aiken County are getting creative to help prepare the incoming freshmen virtually for the start date of Aug. 31.
“We hope that the freshmen will be able to feel excited and comfortable with their first year at South Aiken High School,” Rachelle Mason, student council co-adviser and AP statistics teacher, said. “We want them to wake up each morning anxious to get to school. We want them to get connected.”
South Aiken's student council members are making video tours to connect to an online PDF. This will allow freshmen to click on certain areas of the school to view the video online.
“We are are planning for the videos to take the place of on campus meetings," Mason said. "The video method allows parents and students to see get acquainted with South Aiken High School, with the teachers and staff, and with the energy of the student body without compromising their health concerns with in-person orientation."
Mason mentioned that the videos will provide an opportunity for visual learning and to review important policies and new procedures multiple times.
The hornets are also taking part in this video tour trend. Aiken High School has already posted their 2020 virtual tour for incoming freshmen. It’s a 13-minute informational video, which opens with an aerial view of the school. The YouTube video walks viewers down the halls of AHS and it has already accumulated about 1,000 views.
"This video is in addition to a face-to-face orientation that will occur similar to previous years," Aiken High School principal Dr. Jason Holt said. "We wanted to help build a sense of openness about everything we are doing to ensure that we have a wonderful 2020-21 school year. We also wanted to ensure that we are sharing much of the greatness of our school community using differentiated platforms that expand our schools reach and transparency."
The staff member leading the creation of the Aiken High virtual tour video is pre-engineering teacher Jason Redd.
"At least one of the positive things to come from all of this has been that it has pushed us out of our comfort zones to try new things," Redd said.
Redd said the creation process involved the use of a drone for the fly-in toward the school. Then he put a video camera on a cart and pushed it through the entire school. In total, he recorded close to 90 video segments.
"I am not quite sure we would have created the virtual tour of our school nor the 'Live from the Hornet’s Nest' show without having the need to figure out new and innovative ways to meet the needs of our students," Redd said. "I really do think this will be something we will consider continuing to produce in the future."
The virtual methods from both schools act as a guide to get students geared up for the new year.
“I’m really excited to create these videos because it’s something different and we get to create these skits with the camera,” South Aiken High School senior Melissa Joyner said. “We get to do things that we usually wouldn’t be able to with this extra equipment that we have now, and it’s just more fun.”
South Aiken's student council plans to have the video links available by next week. To watch the Aiken High School 2020 Virtual Orientation, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlNTploR9eE&feature=youtu.be.