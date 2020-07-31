Even though they occurred in different centuries, an infectious disease outbreak in an Irish town and the novel coronavirus pandemic of today have quite a bit in common.
Local resident and author Dacre Stoker talked about those parallels during “Life Under Lockdown: The 1832 Cholera Epidemic” at Cafe Scientifique in downtown Aiken on Thursday night.
Dacre is a great-grandnephew of Bram Stoker, who wrote the famous Gothic horror novel “Dracula.”
When Bram was a child, his mother, Charlotte, told him about her experiences during the 1832 cholera outbreak in Sligo on Ireland's northwest coast.
Later, at Bram’s request when he was an adult, Charlotte mailed a “typed” version of her cholera account to him, Dacre said.
“The reason he wanted it was because he was writing a book called ‘Under the Sunset,’ a series of horror stories for children,” Dacre continued. “He used the guts of this story (about the cholera epidemic) for one of those stories, called ‘The Invisible Giant.’”
Charlotte’s description of the Sligo cholera epidemic included reports of premature burials.
“I believe Bram was horrified, himself, of being prematurely buried,” Dacre said. “I think he had bad dreams, and all of that came out not only in ‘Dracula,’ but also in other stories.”
Dacre read Charlotte’s account of the Sligo cholera epidemic during “Life Under Lockdown.”
She wrote about how her family stayed at home as much as possible, which now is known as sheltering in place.
There were shortages. Milk was difficult to obtain and so was wood for coffins.
Feelings of uncertainty and fear were commonplace.
Doctors and nurses died while caring for the sick.
“Those poor folks back in 1832 didn’t have much science to go on,” Dacre said. “They had no idea where cholera came from. It was really sad what those people were faced with. And it’s also sad what we’re being faced with (during the COVID-19 pandemic). In some cases, there is a lack of scientific understanding, and the knowledge isn’t helping us as much as it could be.”
Sligo had a population in 1832 of around 15,000. The official number of cholera cases recorded was 1,230, Dacre reported. The official death toll was 643, but the number probably was considerably higher, he said.
In addition to Dacre’s presentation, there was a performance by the Cholera Dance Ensemble – Adelle Dennis, Sydney Maddox and Megan Munschy – during "Life Under Lockdown."
It was inspired by Charlotte’s description of the 1832 cholera outbreak in Sligo, and the dancers’ props included black scarves, which represented death.
“Life Under Lockdown” was live-streamed, but there also was a small audience in attendance whose members all wore face masks.
One of those audience members, Susie Ferrara, described the parallels between the cholera epidemic in Sligo and the coronavirus pandemic as “fascinating.”
Cafe Scientifique is at 203 Laurens St. S.W.
For more information, visit cafescientifiqueaiken.net or the Cafe Scientifique - Aiken page on Facebook.