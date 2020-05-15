For almost two months, Aiken County Public Schools' employees at Aiken High have been working hard to provide thousands of meals for students in Area 1 while schools are closed.
On Thursday, they stepped up their efforts, combining work with a little fun. As a group, the employees took on the latest social media dance challenge. They just couldn't let this one slide.
While packing bags with nutritious breakfast and lunch meals at their stations, the dancers turned the school cafeteria into a dance floor and showed off their best moves – “Right foot up. Left foot slide. Left foot up. Right foot slide – to the “Toosie Slide,” by Drake. The Canadian rapper dropped the song online in early April, and it became a viral, video sensation with dancers recording their interpretations of the dance and posting them on social media sites.
Cassie Cagle, the director of special programs for the school district, coordinated the line dance at Aiken High.
“When I was here last Monday, Dr. Holt, the principal, had a lot of oldies and music that just makes you feel good and dance playing, so I figured why not give this group a new challenge, the 'Toosie Slide' challenge, that everybody is interested in this summer.
“This group was singing along and dancing, and I said you you're up for it, I'll bring you a challenge next Thursday. They said they were. We taught them a couple of little steps, and they were sliding around while packing lunches. They were literally sliding themselves and the food down the line. They took it on and learned something new, and we had a lot of fun doing it.”
Aiken High School is the largest food distribution site in the county. District employees package meals on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday for approximately 1,200 students out of school because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bus drives and school aides distribute the meals along bus routes throughout Aiken.
“I'm lucky to have been assigned at Aiken High School. I'm a proud graduate of Aiken High back in the '90s,” Cagle said. “This group is fantastic, and all the groups have been motivated. We get those meals on the buses and take them out into the community and make sure the kids are fed and properly taken care of while we're not in school. To be here to provide meals for the kids has been a lot of fun.”