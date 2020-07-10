Regulations on the sales of alcohol in bars and restaurants will begin tomorrow to attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state of South Carolina.
According to a new executive order issued Friday from S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, bars are restaurants will be prohibited from selling alcoholic beverages after 11 p.m. beginning tomorrow, Saturday, July 11.
“We know that young adults who are rapidly contracting the virus and spreading it into our communities frequently congregate in late-night atmospheres, which simply are not conducive to stopping its continued transmission,” said McMaster in a news release.
“This measured, carefully tailored approach will lessen the opportunity for South Carolinians to put themselves and their loved ones in harm’s way.”
There are around 8,000 restaurants and bars permitted by the state for on-site sale and consumption of alcohol, according to the release.
The order does not apply to convenience or grocery stores, wine and liquor stores or retail businesses.
The order applies to any holder of the following licenses: On-Premises Beer and Wine Permit, Winery Permit, Brewpub Beer/Wine Permit, Brewery Permit, Business Liquor by the Drink License, Non-Profit Private Club Liquor by the Drink License, Special Event Permit or Special Non-Profit Event Permit.
Check back with Aiken Standard as this article may be updated.