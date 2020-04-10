The Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation gave a token of thanks to local folks on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday.
The foundation delivered 550 meals to the staff of Aiken Regional Medical Centers; 400 meals were delivered at lunch time, and 150 more were set to be delivered for dinner.
Leanna Wanta, executive director of the Kisner Foundation, said the foundation wanted to give back to the community during the outbreak, and the board decided to provide the meals to the entire hospital staff.
"Our focus is generally children in the CSRA, and right now this pandemic affects everybody in the CSRA, so throughout the year we give our grants, but this was just a different way for us to give back to the community," she said.
The meals were made by The Willcox in Aiken.
Jim O'Loughlin, CEO of Aiken Regional, said support from the community helps hospital staff come in and do their job each day.
"I think this type of support from the community just really helps our healthcare providers in terms of just knowing that the community's behind them," he said. "We have been so impressed with just the outpouring from the community in terms of food and donations of masks and gowns, it makes it a lot easier for people to come in and do their job each day."
He said hospital staff members know when they come to work they are exposing themselves to risks.
"Knowing that the community is supporting them gives them the energy and strength to come in every day and do what they do, so it is so important for that purpose," O'Loughlin said.