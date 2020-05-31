With the coronavirus pandemic limiting the options of local parks and playgrounds in which to play, many parents have been looking for alternative ways to keep their families entertained and safe, especially as summer approaches.
Many parents in Aiken have been monitoring their children's outdoor activities during the coronavirus and have already found ways to keep them entertained at a socially distant level.
Parents like Aiken mom Carrie Badger already had to make major changes when the coronavirus hit Aiken, especially when it came to her one-and-a-half-year-old son.
"We're still trying to get him adjusted to [staying inside]" she said. "He loves being outside ... loves going to the park, loves walking around, but when this all started, he hasn't been able to."
While summer will pose its own challenges with the heat, Badger has already mapped out a plan to keep her son entertained.
"We got him a sandbox ... and we're setting him up a little water slide and pool in the yard," Badger said. "We thought about taking him to the beach, but we knew it wasn't a good idea with him being young and with the coronavirus still being out there."
Local mother Pearl Moore has cautiously ventured outside her home in order to give her 9-, 5-, and 1-year-old children some much-needed exercise.
"With school being out, (the kids) missed their field day at school," Moore said. "We're going to have a family field day out in the yard and bring it back every year as a new family tradition."
When it comes to finding places that are less crowded, part of Moore's strategy is to find places that allow her children to spread out as needed.
As a native of Ninety Six, South Carolina, Moore and her family also take refuge at an isolated point at Lake Greenwood where her children can play undisturbed. As the summer gets hotter, and the lake more crowded, she plans to keep them closer to their own pool at home.
Both Moore and Badger are part of a Facebook group called "Augusta Moms" which dishes out parenting tips to parents in Augusta and surrounding areas.
Moore gains directions through the group to find areas, like Hitchcock Woods and Hopelands Gardens, that are less crowded to venture out into, and other places that are open.
Both moms agree that the summer is going to be much different than previous ones, but that it can still be a memorable one for their children.
"Do what you can to keep them entertained," Badger said. "Books, walks, try anything."
Moore added that schedules are obsolete during a pandemic-affected summer, and there's no shame in allowing kids to explore and use their imaginations.
"The only thing we had to do was let them go run in the yard and catch fireflies, stay up later," Moore said. "Any time we go out, as long as a place doesn't appear to be crowded, we'll let them have outdoor time."
As a mom of three and the wife of a paramedic of Aiken County, Moore particularly understands the stress of juggling constant parenting, sometimes mostly by herself.
"It's OK to be overwhelmed," she said. "There's nothing wrong with walking outside and breathing for 20 minutes after the kids go to sleep."