An unusual summer is coming to a close this month for the Aiken County Recreation Center’s summer day camp.
Tandra Cooks, recreation supervisor at the recreation center, said the camp has been following several new protocols due to COVID-19 including a reduced camper ratio, performing temperature checks and more daily cleaning and sanitizing.
Despite the new protocols, the camp provided a variety of activities for the kids.
Cooks said tie-dye arts and crafts were one of the highlights this year. The kids tie-dyed “everything under the sun,” including towels, face masks, T-shirts, canvas bags and tube socks, Cooks said.
Another highlight was dish soap wipeout kickball which involved campers sliding down soapy slip-n-slides to inflatable pool bases for a summer twist on the classic playground game.
Cooks said this year's camp took a more “laid back” approach with fewer outside visitors due to the pandemic.
“We typically bring in speakers from outside, but this year, dealing with the restrictions and everything, we haven’t been able to do that,” Cooks said.
Cooks said the recreation center could not invite their usual speaker lineup from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the fire department and EMS, but they did partner with the Aiken Center for Alcohol and Drug Services, which sent a visitor each Tuesday to read a story.
One major difference at this year’s day camp was the lack of a swimming pool. Cooks said the recreation center could not open their pool this year because they were unable to hire lifeguards.
“Next summer, our No. 1 goal is to have the pool back open and then to hopefully be able to incorporate outside speakers again,” Cooks said.