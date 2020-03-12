The Junior Invitational at Sage Valley is restricting access to its golf tournament beginning Friday.
With sports events being canceled or postponed around the world because of the coronavirus outbreak, the organizers of the Junior Invitational said in a news release Thursday afternoon that the only people allowed on the property will be players, their family and essential personnel.
The 54-hole tournament, which features the top junior players in the world, began Thursday and concludes Saturday.
Organizers also said health screenings based on information provided by the CDC were administered to all tournament participants, their families and event personnel upon their arrival at the private club in Graniteville. Medical personnel are also on-site and will continue to monitor the situation, according to the release.