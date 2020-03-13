The finale concert of Joye in Aiken will have no audience but will still be performed, according to Janice Jennings, executive director of Joye in Aiken.
The concert, which was scheduled to take place tonight at 8 p.m. at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, will be held without an audience and will be streamed on the Joye in Aiken YouTube page.
"In light of the current serious concern regarding the Coronavirus and advice from our medical experts, tonight’s Finale Concert at the Etherredge Center will be performed without an audience. The concert will instead be livestreamed on the Joye in Aiken YouTube channel," said Sandra Field, the president of the Joye in Aiken Board of Trustees, in an official statement.
"It’s been an amazing week of inspiring performances and outreach programs, and we are tremendously grateful to the community for your support. We hope that you will consider tonight’s ticket purchase as a donation to Joye in Aiken. If that is not your preference, we will be happy to extend a credit to next year’s Festival. You may call the Etherredge Center Box Office to request that credit at 803-641-3305," Field said.
Joye in Aiken is an annual performing arts festival founded in 2008.
The festival finale is scheduled to feature Tessa Lark and Michael Thurber; Peter and Kara Dugan; and Sam Reider and the Human Hands.
Check back with Aiken Standard as this story will be updated. A previous version of this story stated the concert would be canceled.