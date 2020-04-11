As the coronavirus continues to affect Aiken's businesses, the city's Department of Economic Development is helping business owners find loans that best fit their needs.
While Gov. Henry McMaster's order to stay at home if not at work or taking care of essential needs has left many businesses apprehensive for the future, the city's small business revolving loan program is giving them some direction.
"The loan is built around anticipation that many of these businesses will have to close for an amount of time," said Tim O’Briant, the city's economic development director. "As more businesses have to close their doors, they have something to try to tide them over."
Roughly 80% of the businesses in the city have felt the impact of COVID-19. The city has helped medical businesses, restaurants, hotels and "so many" salons and barbershops which have been hit especially hard after being labeled as "non-essential" by the governor and have since shut down.
Aiken City Council members passed an emergency ordinance to approve the small-business recovery revolving loan fund in late March; it has attracted the interest of over 250 businesses within the last few weeks and granted about $130,000 in funds to over a dozen businesses, O'Briant said.
There are currently 25 applications under review, O'Briant said, with $250,000 of potential funds available that will hopefully be given out within the next week.
The loan program, which can provide loans of up to $10,000 with low interest for qualifying businesses, is meant "as a bridge" to help businesses find other loan opportunities through the federal government, O'Briant said.
The city's Economic Development office continues to counsel business owners about loan options through the U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans and federal protection program, as well as keep them informed on changes to unemployment compensation to assist with cutting hours and laying off employees.
"It's really been productive, and everybody I've talked to has had a lot of gratitude for all the information that we've been able to get together," O'Briant said. "It's really been a team effort with the partners … to try to be sure that we got every possible bit of information and can direct people to what they can access at this point."
O'Briant has also directed several nonprofit organizations to the Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
Staying afloat
For many local businesses, loans may be their only option for staying afloat during the coronavirus pandemic – as most insurance policies do not cover pandemics.
Many businesses purchase Business Interruption Insurance, which keeps them afloat in cases such as natural disasters and government shutdowns, but for many businesses, there is an exception written in the policy for pandemics.
"Everyone I've heard from … has said they're not covered," O’Briant said. "I think that most people, when they've approached their insurance carrier, they've been told that there is an exception in their policy that does not cover closure due to pandemic."
Cindy Rudisill, the owner of Cyndi's Sweet Shoppe, learned her business was not covered after reaching out to her insurance company.
Rudisill has a clause in her insurance that accounts for "spoilage," and with the lack of customers buying her tangible products, Rudisill was at risk of losing thousands of dollars worth of product.
However, Rudisill discovered that spoilage would only be covered if an electrical problem occurred.
Of course, the coronavirus is not at all an electrical issue, Rudisill said.
"I really am calm about all of this," Rudisill. "I'm the type of person who has strong faith … I just believe that God is in control. This [pandemic] is something no one could have foreseen, so I am in no different position than anyone."
Though Rudisill applied for and received a loans through the city's revolving loan program, she closed her shop April 6 until further notice for protection purposes.
She is unsure if she may look into pandemic-related insurance in the future.
"I am so concerned about the present, it's hard for me to look forward to the future," Rudisill said. "My only hope right now is that people are safe and healthy. I can't look at anything else."
Additional benefits
Banks are also continuing to work with customers and businesses on an individual basis to help them with paying their loans and finding other loan options, said Shane Bagby, vice president and financial services officer at Security Federal Bank.
Security Federal is participating with the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program, a government-backed fund to help businesses, as well as with the city of Aiken's Revolving Loan Program.
"We haven't shut down lending [money] during this pandemic," Bagby said. "We're still trying to help the community one business at a time."
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) was signed by President Donald Trump on March 27 and allocates $560 billion to individuals through one-time stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits and another $350 billion to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program, which creates partially forgivable loans to businesses of up to $10 million.
Other CARES Act programs include:
• Emergency Economic Injury Grant: This program will provide immediate relief to small businesses with non-disaster SBA loans and microloans. This relief will also be available to new borrowers who take out loans within six months of the president signing the bill into law.
• The Small Business Debt Relief Program: These grants provide an emergency advance of up to $10,000 to small businesses and private nonprofits harmed by COVID-19 within three days of applying for an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL).
• Resource partners: These resource partners, and the associations that represent them, will receive additional funds to expand their reach and better support small business owners with counseling and up-to-date information regarding COVID-19.
Business owners who are interested in these programs can find deadlines and additional information at sbc.senate.gov.
Stimulus checks
Businesses and individuals alike may also qualify for the government stimulus checks.
Single U.S. resident with an adjusted gross income less than $99,000 will receive up to $1,200. Married couples earning less than $198,000 will receive up to $2,400. For each child age 16 or younger in a family, parents will receive a payment of $500.
The checks are available to anyone who filed during the 2018-2019 tax season, but will not be given to those who owe child support.
The check is a direct payment, and is not an advance on incoming taxes and will not affect the amount check receivers obtain during filing.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.