Small businesses are prime targets during economic downturns and recessions, with their usual customers buckling down their spending habits to better adjust to upcoming hardships.
The coronavirus pandemic is no different.
"The city understands that small businesses are the backbone of Aiken's economy," City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said last week.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on March 14, and on March 15 the governor announced all public schools, universities and colleges in the Palmetto State would be closed through the end of March.
Aiken followed suit with both the city and the county declaring states of emergency. Area restaurants and businesses adjusted their schedules for sanitary purposes, or made the decision to close while waiting for the virus threat to pass.
On March 18, the governor ordered all restaurants and bars in the state to close for dine-in customers, allowing pickup and delivery services in an additional step in combating the virus. The City of Aiken elected to suspend outdoor dining in the city limits throughout the duration of the governor's order.
The uncertainty of the virus has led to a multitude of canceled events – including the cancellation of the Spring Steeplechase and the postponement of the Masters Tournament.
With spring marking a key tourism time in the CSRA, having such events on hold could have a negative impact on Aiken's economy in the months to come, and possibly longer.
"The impact will be profound," said Tim O'Briant, the city's economic development director. "Nationally or internationally, no one can really determine what those final impacts and costs are going to be, but we know they are going to be major. I don't think there's anyone in Aiken or the United States that has experienced this level of disruption for what promises to be this length of time."
With the future of Aiken's festivals and other downtown events still up in the air, downtown Aiken will continue to feel the effects of the coronavirus for the next several months.
Bedenbaugh said Aiken's economy, like most areas in the country, is driven by consumer spending. The absence of events will impact businesses and possibly slow future growth.
Bedenbaugh noted a significant decrease in Southside traffic during lunchtime last Tuesday – a time of day that's usually bustling with activity.
"(The traffic) was about a third of what you'd normally see," Bedenbaugh said. "We're already feeling (the effects)."
The city's Hospitality and Accommodation tax revenue will likely see a negative effect from the coronavirus as these taxes stem from people eating in restaurants and staying in hotels and motels.
Construction projects, such as city park renovations, will most likely not be affected, Bedenbaugh said, but use of facilities could see an impact if the pandemic continues.
"At this point in time, city projects and operations are not being affected," Bedenbaugh said.
Aikenites unite
Not long after the state of emergency declaration, community members began stepping up to help one another.
"As a city, we're standing ready to help where we can," O'Briant said.
The city has already begun looking at programs and other forms of relief from the state and federal governments to assist small businesses and nonprofits during the pandemic that could help them make up for losses during this time, as well as in the months to come, Bedenbaugh said.
The city's Economic Development staff can assist business owners access grants and loans being made available through federal disaster relief programs that have been activated in response to the financial burdens social distancing has imposed on commerce.
Affected individuals should call the Aiken Economic Development Department at 803-502-4997 to schedule a consultation and Small Business Administration application support.
Aiken City Council also will vote during its meeting Monday night on an emergency small business recovery loan that will help Aiken's small businesses. The city has put together a $1 million package to develop a revolving loan program that would fund loans of up to $10,000 for qualifying businesses.
Keeping Aiken's small businesses in mind, and continuing to patronize them will help them bounce back in the long run, Bedenbaugh said.
"If possible, for businesses that offer this opportunity, (customers) can buy gift cards and certificates to help them during this short-term period," Bedenbaugh said.
The Aiken Chamber of Commerce is also performing due diligence to keep small business moral high by listing restaurants in the area that are still open and offering delivery and pick-up, as well as stating the importance of supporting these businesses during the pandemic.
"It's important for us to be positive (and) work together to find solutions so that we can help our small businesses stay afloat," J. David Jameson, president and CEO of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, said in a public Facebook message. "I think it's important that we're comfortable with calling our friends and neighbors … if they're having a hard time during this time."