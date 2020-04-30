After the Aiken Spring Steeplechase was canceled in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Aiken Steeplechase Association decided to offer a new event.
The Aiken Virtual Steeplechase will make its debut Saturday and is designed to provide an opportunity for the “entire community to come together while maintaining social distancing,” said Jessica Miller.
She is the event coordinator for the Steeplechase Association, which has worked with the Alison South Marketing Group to organize and conduct the Virtual Steeplechase.
People can participate by holding tailgate-style picnics, or “home-gates,” for their families in their yards.
In addition, the Steeplechase Association is encouraging participants to post photographs on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #AikenVirtualSteeplechase.
Those photos will be collated and shared on the Aiken Virtual Steeplechase page on Facebook and through the Virtual Steeplchase’s Instagram account.
The following contests also will be conducted: Best In Show for Stick Horse Design, Best of the Home-Gate, Best Bow Tie, Wore It Best Crazy Pants, Most Creative Spring Hat, Drink of the Day and Best Racecourse.
On the day of the Virtual Steeplechase, those wishing to enter should click on the Race Day tab on the home page at aikenvirtualsteeplechase.com for directions on how to do so.
Entries will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
The winners are scheduled to be announced at 5 p.m. Sunday at aikenvirtualsteeplechase.com and via social media.
Other information at aikenvirtualsteeplechase.com includes local restaurants that have home-gate specials and a list with links to organizations that have received charitable contributions from the Steeplechase Association over the years that Virtual Steeplechase participants also can support financially.
Prior to its cancellation, the Spring Steeplechase was scheduled for its 54th running March 21.
Traditionally, the event has been part of the Aiken Triple Crown.
This year, the Aiken Trials kicked off the Triple Crown on March 14. Then the Spring Steeplechase was called off and so was Pacers and Polo on March 28.
In the past, more than 30,000 people have attended the Spring Steeplechase.
The Steeplechase Association also conducts the Aiken Fall Steeplechase. It is scheduled this year for Oct. 31 at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.
For more information about the Steeplechase Association, call 803-648-9641 or visit aikensteeplechase.com.