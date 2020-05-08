Aiken County took part in a world-wide event celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Victory in Europe Day, ending World War II in Europe.
The Aiken County Veterans Affairs Office, in partnership with the Aiken County Veterans Council and other veteran service organizations, conducted a live video program Friday morning at the Aiken County Veterans Memorial Park.
On Sept. 1, 1939, Adolph Hitler and the Nazi party invaded Poland and two days late England and France declared war on Germany, ushering in World War II.
Following years of conflict and sacrifice, the Axis powers were overcome by the Allies in Europe on May 8, 1945, ending the war in Europe.
V-E Day is celebrated and honored each year in Europe.
This year, on the 75th anniversary, the world took part in a collective commemoration and celebration.
"On this 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, there is world-wide celebration going on," said Dwight Bradham, with the Aiken County Veterans Affairs Office, as he opened the program. "Our United States was embroiled in this conflict as a member of the Allies during World War II ,and we had Aiken County residents who answered the call of freedom with some giving the ultimate sacrifice."
Aiken County took part in a "Nations' Toast to the Heroes of World War II," which was set to take place across Europe at 3 p.m.
The small gathering in Aiken encouraged those watching the livestream event at home to take part in the toast at 10 a.m.
Guests raised glasses and spoke the following toast – “To those who gave so much, we thank you.”
A commemorative wreath was placed at a wall honoring Aiken County's veterans, several who served in World War II.
A moment of silence followed the wreath presentation.
"They will forever be in the hearts and memories of their loved ones, and to all of you, World War II veterans and family alike, we say thank you," Bradham said.
The full ceremony can be viewed on the Aiken County Veterans Council's Facebook page.