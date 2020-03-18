Impacts from measures taken against the continued spread of the novel coronavirus are being felt within the Aiken community.
"I think people thought, at first, that this would be a couple of days," said local resident Mary Jane Howell. "I think we're in for the long haul."
Howell and her friend Chris Defilippis enjoyed coffee at the New Moon Cafe in Aiken on Tuesday.
Hours later, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all restaurants, bars and cafeterias statewide to stop all dine-in activity starting Wednesday.
Calls for social distancing to slow the spread of the virus has led to stores temporarily closing, local events in Aiken County postponed, canceled or altered, and workers being asked to work from home.
Although neither Howell's or Defilippis' jobs have been impacted by precautions taken against the spread of the coronavirus, their conversations still hovered around the topic and how it has impacted the community around them.
"I think the ramifications of what will happen to the economy of this country, and the world consequently, are going to be far reaching and somewhat permanent," Defilippis said. "I don't think things will truly go back to the way they were after something like this."
Also among those downtown Tuesday were Aiken High School students Trace Seigler and Scott Roston.
Both have been out of school since Sunday, when McMaster announced all public schools, universities and colleges in the state would be closed through the end of March.
When the two first heard about students being sent home for the rest of the month, they were excited about an extra-long spring break.
However, Roston said the pandemic has led him to step up and help his grandmother by picking up groceries for her.
"I've been having to go get some stuff for her," Roston said. "This has been making me go out and help my family."
"I hope everything just goes back to normal like it was," Seigler said.
A hope for the return back to normal was also felt by Aiken resident Elaine Berry, who was picking up essential items from Walmart on Whiskey Road on Tuesday.
Berry said her heart goes out to the elderly who have struggled to get items from stores as products like toilet paper have been empty from store shelves.
"Pray, pray, pray that this will be over with and we don't lose anymore people," Berry said. "It just seems like we're losing more everyday with more cases coming up."
Although worry of the virus has been present within the Aiken community, some are hopeful for what will come after the virus.
"I hope there will be a lot of love and compassion from this," Berry said.
"If we go into all of this in a conscious sort of way, we can realize what we have instead of what we have lost," Defilippis said. "It can bring people closer together. We have very little true community until something like this happens. We could come together as people and realize what's really important."
No cases of the virus had been reported in Aiken County as of Tuesday evening.