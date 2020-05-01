The IHOP on Whiskey Road in Aiken will reopen eventually, according to a spokesman for the company in charge of the restaurant chain.
A sign posted at the eatery say it is closed temporarily during the coronavirus pandemic, but there has been speculation on social media recently that plans are calling for it to shut down permanently.
“Based on my conversations with the team, this is a temporary closure and we are looking forward to welcoming guests again soon! I do not have any further information to share at this time,” wrote Susan Nelson in an email to the Aiken Standard earlier this week.
She is the vice president of global communications and public affairs for Dine Brands Global, which is based in Glendale, California.
International House of Pancakes LLC, which franchises and operates IHOP restaurants, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dine Brands.
Founded in 1958 in California, IHOP specializes in breakfast foods but also serves “steakburgers” and other kinds of sandwiches along with sirloin steak tips, fish and chips, and chicken.
According to ihop.com, there were 1,650 IHOP eateries internationally in 2015.
Its portfolio also includes the Applebee’s Grill & Bar restaurant concept.