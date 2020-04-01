Shonne Kuehne has held down two jobs at the same time for over a decade.
Currently, he works as part of the kitchen staff at both the Houndslake Country Club and Roma Italian Restaurant in Aiken. The equivalent of having two incomes has always kept him afloat with bills and has provided for a comfortable living for himself and his pet pit bull mix, Misty.
Due to the coronavirus, Kuehne is one of the countless number of restaurant workers who have been displaced as restaurants cut their hours or close their doors altogether to wait out the pandemic.
"I was a low guy on the totem pole in the kitchen," he said. "There were three of us, and they didn't need me to help with takeout. There's really nothing I can do about it. I'll just have to roll with the punches right now, I guess."
Kuehne was released from both jobs within days of S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's emergency order closing dine-in restaurant service March 13. The City of Aiken and Aiken County governments followed by closing offices to the public shortly afterward.
McMaster additionally released an executive order to close all "non-essential" businesses, such as hair salons and gyms, that will further leave jobs temporarily cut.
Kuehne immediately began filing for unemployment – a task that has been complicated due to his apartment's lack of internet with only his cellphone's unlimited data plan – and has began speaking with his landlord about rent.
"My landlord's cool with it right now, he knows what's going," Kuehne said. "I can't really pay bills ... but I'm not behind just yet."
He has also been monitoring his grocery intake more than he previously had, and even avoids buying meat, which he finds expensive. Other bills such as his cellphone, cable and car insurance will have to be spaced out.
His recent state tax refund will go to fixing the back end of his vehicle, an immediate necessity for transportation.
His water, like other recipients of the City of Aiken's service, will not be cut off during the duration of the governor's state of emergency, but he will eventually have to pay that bill and others.
To pass the time, Kuehne has been playing video games and paying extra attention to his planting and yard work when the weather allows, and he essentially avoids leaving his apartment if he can help it.
"My biggest fear is getting sick and going to the hospital and there not being anybody to feed my dog," Kuehne said.
When he does have to leave, he carries hand sanitizer to use as soon as he's back in his truck and rubber gloves to handle gas pumps and keypads, anything someone before him may have touched.
The silver lining at the end of the pandemic lies with both of his jobs still being available when both eateries reopen.
"The jobs are waiting for me when [the pandemic] blows over," Kuehne said.
According to data from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, 408 people in Aiken County applied for unemployment benefits during the week that ended March 21. The total of claims statewide for the same time period was 31,054, an increase of approximately 1,600% from the previous week’s count of 1,996.
Laid off workers may file for unemployment benefits; however, employees with paid sick leave are not eligible to receive such benefits due to legally not being considered unemployed, according to S.C. Department of Labor and Workforce documentation.
To be eligible for the government-issued stimulus check under the recently passed relief law, laid off workers would have had to file a tax return for 2019 or 2018.